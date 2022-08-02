Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades

delco.today
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
Principal honored as unsung hero
A South Philadelphia native received a prestigious fellowship from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. Jayda Pugliese was named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow following a trip to Fort Scott, Kansas in late June to collaborate with the staff of the Lowell Milken Center, which is an international educational nonprofit.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS LAX: Fitting Farewell for Episcopal Academy’s Andrew McMeekin
BALTIMORE, MD – The face-off is the true grunt work in lacrosse. Get down, battle for the ball, one-on-one, strength vs. strength. A battle of wills for sure. Recent Episcopal Academy graduate Andrew McMeekin long ago perfected the art of facing off. He became so accomplished at his craft that it earned him All-American honors.
sportstravelmagazine.com
City of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Plans for $50 Million Sports Complex
The city of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, plans to build a $50 million multipurpose sports and events complex. Plans for the National Sports and Events Center — on 26.3 acres of commercial property on West Lincoln Highway — were first presented in March 2021 by builder IDG Development LLC. The site was formerly known as the Flats.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent. People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the...
DELCO Careers — CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. There are numerous advantages...
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers killed in 1777 found in N.J. field
In a remarkable find that adds a new chapter to New Jersey’s distinguished Revolutionary War history, the 245-year-old remains of a group of soldiers have been found in a field in Gloucester County near the site of a key battle in the nation’s fight for independence. An archeological...
phl17.com
Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
thecentersquare.com
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
PhillyBite
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
townandtourist.com
7 Best Hiking Trails in Valley Forge (Family-Friendly & Accessible)
Valley Forge is rich in history as well as nature. Monuments, meadows, and woodlands are often discovered throughout the 3,500-acre Valley Forge National Park. The Valley Forge National Park honors both the bravery of the Revolutionary War generation and their willingness to make sacrifices. The park is a symbol of...
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
