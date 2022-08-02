After EBT card benefits hacked, DC grandmother wonders how she'll feed her grandsons

wjla.com
DC woman's husband claimed she struggled with mental illness before child's death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities have accused a DC mother of abusing her two-year-old daughter who was recently found deceased. Now, court documents show that woman’s husband repeatedly claimed she struggled with mental illness. On Wednesday, a Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, of Northeast D.C., on a...
WJLA
Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — With gun violence rampant in the city, some of the teachers at the DC jail, decided to do something different—project based learning. The project: What should society do to cut gun violence in DC?. Dr. Amy Lopez said the technique has been used in schools,...
NBC Washington
How to Get Paxlovid: DC Offers Free Telehealth Prescription, Delivery
COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., who are at higher risk for more serious illnesses can begin getting prescriptions for Paxlovid via telehealth appointments. DC Health is partnering with Color Health to expand access to the antiviral medication. The program is available to all residents 18 and older who have tested...
dcpolicycenter.org
The number of licensed health care clinicians in Washington D.C. increased during the early pandemic period
This article is the fourth in a series on COVID-19 and the District of Columbia’s health care workforce, which discusses the ecosystem of health care clinicians, evaluates patients’ access to clinicians, and measures health care capacity. Read the other articles in the series:. COVID-era health care workforce capacity...
Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream. The 68-year-old Cockeysville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she often uses numbers from her own dreams to play Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, but she recently decided to use some numbers from a dream her sister described to her to buy a Pick 5 ticket.
WJLA
Red Cross says volunteers, financial donations needed as it responds to Kentucky flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross said volunteers and financial donations are urgently needed as the organization responds to devastating flooding damage in Kentucky. Officials said there is an urgent need for monetary donations. People can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to...
wypr.org
State cuts cost for medical marijuana patient ID cards
Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission took one step to reduce the cost for patients seeking medical marijuana. The state commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a change which cuts the cost of a medical marijuana patient identification card from $50 to $25 and extends renewal from three years to six years. The cost to produce the cards has decreased in the past five years, according to the commission. And patients have complained about the process, officials said.
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
WJLA
Police departments gather with DMV communities on National Night Out
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a week in which eight people were killed and many more were shot, Metropolitan Police Department and other police officers participated in National Night Out events throughout D.C. The annual event, which aims to build relationships between police and community residents, happened Tuesday one...
WJLA
64-year-old man receives first robotic heart surgery administered in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The idea of heart surgery is very intimidating. You think of traditional complicated open heart surgeries and a long recovery time. But now, one local hospital is changing the game when it comes to cardiac procedures. For doctors and patients, the future is now. This happy...
How a Maryland woman paid off $70,000 in debt and lost 50 pounds
Interest rate hikes are making it harder for consumers with credit card debt to pay off their balances, and with high inflation, many are racking up more debt.
WKYC
Woman says she is facing homelessness after her DC unemployment account was hacked
WASHINGTON — A mother on unemployment benefits says she has been left without weekly payments for four weeks after a breach in her D.C. Department of Employment Services (D.O.E.S) account. "I have not had money to pay utilities, to pay rent. I have a number of medical issues and...
WJLA
LIST | National Night Out events around the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August. This year's National Night Out is August 2. The National Night Out campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections in an effort to make communities safer. Events like cookouts, block parties, and ice cream socials will take place all over the DMV.
WJLA
'Best job in the world': DC Fire and EMS taking job applications for first time in 3 years
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in three years, D.C. Fire and EMS and the D.C. Department of Human Resources are taking applications for firefighter/EMT positions. The application period opened Monday. The Department is seeking new applicants from all backgrounds with hopes of attracting women and candidates of...
WJLA
DC Health expands free access to Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment; what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Health is rolling out a new program in the fight against COVID-19. It involves a partnership with a company called 'Color Health' and is intended to expand access to free COVID-19 treatment through telehealth services. The partnership aims to make the antiviral medication, Paxlovid, more...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has opened the application window for the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program and will be accepting applications through Monday, August 29. Through this program, MSDE will distribute $50 million in state funding to help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced by child care providers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
WJLA
Central Virginia child dies from flu-related complications: VDH
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-22 flu season on Wednesday. A child (under 5 years old) in Virginia’s Central region has died from complications associated with influenza. “This tragic death reminds us that...
WUSA
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
DC Police say the two-year-old girl was found in the same room as her mother. Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
