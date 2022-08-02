After EBT card benefits hacked, DC grandmother wonders how she'll feed her grandsons

Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission took one step to reduce the cost for patients seeking medical marijuana. The state commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a change which cuts the cost of a medical marijuana patient identification card from $50 to $25 and extends renewal from three years to six years. The cost to produce the cards has decreased in the past five years, according to the commission. And patients have complained about the process, officials said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO