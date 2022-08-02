ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Taylor Sheridan To Receive Lone Star Film Festival Honor

By Joe Leydon
cowboysindians.com
 2 days ago
www.cowboysindians.com

Texas Monthly

In Fort Worth, a Tale of Two Beheadings

Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum is well-known as a treasury of old masters. Regular museumgoers identify it with the famous Caravaggio and Georges de La Tour card cheats, the first known painting by Michelangelo, and many more. But right now, as you enter the European galleries, which normally house nothing more recent than a late Matisse, your eyes are drawn to an enormous, vivid twenty-first-century painting. It’s by a Black American born in the 1970s, and it depicts a regal and commanding modern Black woman. Thrillingly, it almost seems to preside over this section of the museum. If you want to stroll through the collection chronologically, you’ll have to reckon with this work before you start in on all the Madonnas, landscapes, and portraits of the powerful. Its provocations might adjust your thinking on that last category.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died

Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GROMOVIC; MAJA; W/F/ POB: CHICAGO IL; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
KELLER, TX
tornadopix.com

Texas theater sale to a couple from Waxahachie. Here’s what to expect next.

For more than a century, the Texas theater has been a historic Waxahachie venue and a place to entertain locals, albeit under different names and appearances over the years. In the early twentieth century, it boasted that it was the only place to display the entirety of “Motion Pictures”. It has been a date night place for generations of young couples. It provided a stage for up-and-coming musicians such as Miranda Lambert, before becoming big.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
AOL Corp

‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail

A Fort Worth church has asked the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to open an investigation into the 43 deaths that have occurred at the county jail since 2017. Three members of Broadway Baptist Church, who make up the church’s Justice Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. They are the second group in two months that has expressed concerns to the commissioners court about abuse inside the jail and have called for an independent investigation.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

