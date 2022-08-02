Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO