ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krqe.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing teen convicted on separate charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Metzgar, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen, has been convicted on other federal charges. Metzgar was convicted on federal charges for drug trafficking and having a gun. Metzgar is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in 2020 at Central and Unser. Police say two cars were exchanging gunfire. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed on drugs

New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed on drugs. New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed …. Crosswalks deteriorating throughout downtown Albuquerque. Fabian Gonzales found guilty on all counts in Victoria …. “I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit …. Collectible store hit...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Las Vegas#Prison#Violent Crime#Santa Fe#Krqe#Santa Fe Police
KRQE News 13

Police search for accused murderer who cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Yonnis Abreu. Police say Abreu, who is accused in a 2021 murder, cut off his ankle monitor over the weekend. Abreu is accused in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel. According to APD, he was arrested in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Footage from a deadly fight caught on camera has been obtained by KRQE News 13. It shows the chaos outside an apartment complex that ended with an Albuquerque father shot to death. More than a half dozen people were involved in the fight near Montgomery...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have paved the way for people to get arrested if they refuse to leave an arroyo. Tuesday night, council passed an ordinance that gives the Albuquerque Police Department the authority to remove people from arroyos. The measure sponsored by Tammy Fiebelkorn requires officers to give a written warning first, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Infant dead after rollover crash east of Grants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that left an infant dead. Around 5:12 a.m. August 2, NMSP responded to the crash on I-40 near Milan, New Mexico. Police say a 2004 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Nissan Quest Van were traveling east on I-40. For an unknown reason, the […]
MILAN, NM
KRQE News 13

One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver of high-speed crash still not found after a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On July 27th of last year, police responded to a deadly crash at Lomas and Louisiana. Robert and Bonnie Hartwig had just dropped off their son at the airport and were on their way back home to las cruces. Police say a GMC truck ran...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was convicted Monday in the 2016 death of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. The jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with guilty verdicts...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Missing Indigenous Woman from Grants

Editor’s Note: This story had a late breaking development just before press deadline. LaTasha Kee was found injured and was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please see the end of this story for details. LaTasha Emily Kee, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and resident...
GRANTS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seize nearly $30k and thousands of fentanyl pills over two arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say two separate arrests netted thousands of dollars in cash and fentanyl pills. On July 21, officers arrested Timothy Carrera after they said he was pulled over and a gun was found in his car. He told police he was a felon and when they searched the vehicle, they found […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the ci,ty the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets the tone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy