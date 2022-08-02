Woman accused of causing deadly chase pleads guilty in other cases

www.krqe.com
Man accused of killing teen convicted on separate charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Metzgar, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen, has been convicted on other federal charges. Metzgar was convicted on federal charges for drug trafficking and having a gun. Metzgar is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in 2020 at Central and Unser. Police say two cars were exchanging gunfire. […]
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed on drugs
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed on drugs. New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed …. Crosswalks deteriorating throughout downtown Albuquerque. Fabian Gonzales found guilty on all counts in Victoria …. “I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit …. Collectible store hit...
Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
FBI looking for “Bling Ring Bandit” accused of robbing Albuquerque bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying the “Bling Ring Bandit” who they say robbed the First Convenience Bank inside a Walmart on Coors near Rio Bravo Blvd. SW. Officials say the man, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, handed the bank teller a demand note, received money, […]
Police search for accused murderer who cut off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Yonnis Abreu. Police say Abreu, who is accused in a 2021 murder, cut off his ankle monitor over the weekend. Abreu is accused in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel. According to APD, he was arrested in […]
Former AT&T employee accused of orchestrating robbery while at work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of orchestrating a robbery at his own workplace. According to court documents, Jonathan Chavez is accused in four robberies at the AT&T stores on Coors and Montgomery. Police say while Chavez was at work, he opened the safe, and his two friends, Oscar Rubio and Vladimir Garcia, helped him […]
Rio Rancho man accused of assaulting New Mexico State Police officer
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – David Gillman Jr., of Rio Rancho, has been arrested and accused of assaulting a New Mexico State Police officer in Valencia County. State police say an officer noticed a motorcycle stopped at El Cerro Loop and Florian Lane in Los Lunas. The officer pulled them over and realized the driver, Gillman […]
Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Footage from a deadly fight caught on camera has been obtained by KRQE News 13. It shows the chaos outside an apartment complex that ended with an Albuquerque father shot to death. More than a half dozen people were involved in the fight near Montgomery...
People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have paved the way for people to get arrested if they refuse to leave an arroyo. Tuesday night, council passed an ordinance that gives the Albuquerque Police Department the authority to remove people from arroyos. The measure sponsored by Tammy Fiebelkorn requires officers to give a written warning first, […]
Infant dead after rollover crash east of Grants
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that left an infant dead. Around 5:12 a.m. August 2, NMSP responded to the crash on I-40 near Milan, New Mexico. Police say a 2004 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Nissan Quest Van were traveling east on I-40. For an unknown reason, the […]
Man connected to bodies found at Kaseman sentenced for shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murders of three men dumped in a car at Kaseman Hospital was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in federal prison for being a felon with a gun. It was part of his plea deal concerning the March 2021 shooting in an alley near San Pedro and Indian […]
House party leads to deadly shooting: What happened to APD’s Party Patrol?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another house party in Albuquerque has left a teenager dead. It’s at least the second house party this summer that has ended in a deadly shooting and one of many in the past several years. “He was at a house party for eight minutes,” said Nicole Chavez, the founder of Robbed and […]
One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
Driver of high-speed crash still not found after a year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On July 27th of last year, police responded to a deadly crash at Lomas and Louisiana. Robert and Bonnie Hartwig had just dropped off their son at the airport and were on their way back home to las cruces. Police say a GMC truck ran...
Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was convicted Monday in the 2016 death of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. The jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with guilty verdicts...
“I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alfonso Gallegos went for his daily cardio walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him, hitting him, on Summer Avenue near Chama Street. But before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight.
Victim’s family in fatal shooting near the University of New Mexico speaks
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 now knows the name of the person murdered Monday night near the University of New Mexico’s campus. Police continue to search for 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s killer. Afzaal came to New Mexico from Pakistan and made a big impact in a lot of lives while he was here. Afzaal’s […]
Missing Indigenous Woman from Grants
Editor’s Note: This story had a late breaking development just before press deadline. LaTasha Kee was found injured and was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Please see the end of this story for details. LaTasha Emily Kee, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and resident...
APD seize nearly $30k and thousands of fentanyl pills over two arrests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say two separate arrests netted thousands of dollars in cash and fentanyl pills. On July 21, officers arrested Timothy Carrera after they said he was pulled over and a gun was found in his car. He told police he was a felon and when they searched the vehicle, they found […]
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the ci,ty the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets the tone […]
