Green Bay, WI

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs adjusting well to new role

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has gone through a role reversal since joining the team as a fourth-round pick. Doubs has had to adjust to his new status in the NFL after being the leader in Nevada’s receiver room for his final year.

“Going into my senior season, I had a very big role in the receiver room, and I had to tell myself every day, regardless of the numbers that I put up, that it’s important that I show leadership to the other guys,” Doubs said.

Doubs is used to being the alpha. Before the 2021 season, Doubs was coming off an impressive junior campaign in which he led the team with 58 catches totaling 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns. The expectations only heightened entering his senior season.

However, Doubs responded by posting even bigger numbers. hauling in 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 scores. Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons put him on the radar as a future NFL draft pick, with the Packers fortunate enough to snag him on Day 3.

His first training camp just started last week, but Doubs still finds himself setting a good example. Head coach Matt LaFleur highlighted the rookie’s work ethic after stringing together a couple of good practices.

“Romeo is the first one in the building,” said LaFleur. “He is in his locker getting primed. I see him in the weight room, getting his body and mind ready. He’s already kind of established a routine for himself, and I think that’s one of the things that rookies have a hard time finding, and once they do, they can take off.”

Once a teacher, Doubs is now the student doing everything he can to learn from the veterans in front of him.

“I feel like being here is just me being a younger guy, which is being able to soak up guidance and information from Randall (Cobb), Allen (Lazard), and Sammy (Watkins), just trying to get an understanding of how this game usually goes.”

Doubs is catching on quickly. He’s been one of the surprise standouts in practice after making some impressive grabs against the starting defense. Perhaps one day he will find himself in the role of a leader once again.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

