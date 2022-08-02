Sacramento monkeypox vaccine clinic turns people away as demand outpaces supply

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO