ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento monkeypox vaccine clinic turns people away as demand outpaces supply

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento seeks input on new African American Experience Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is launching a new effort called the African American Experience Project, and they're looking for input from the community. Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is featured in the first video for the project. “The way the local government in Sacramento and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California settles with Rent-A-Center, alleges overpricing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Sacramento County, CA
Vaccines
Sacramento, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Vaccines
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1st human case of West Nile Virus detected in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county. On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch confirmed the positive result. According to officials, the patient first became ill in July and is recovering from neuroinvasive WNV.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday. The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water. After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sanchez
ABC10

California officials investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison in far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Clinic#J Street#Health Clinics
ABC10

Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville

Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday....
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

How the CA lottery helps fund California schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Lottery plays a role in supplemental funding for instruction in California public schools. While there is intense fervor surrounding the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot set for Friday night, the current game has already raked in more than $100 million for California schools, said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton's Victory Park pool slated to make comeback by 2024

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking feedback from the community on what should happen next with the Victory Park pool. After sitting dry and unused for eight years, the city of Stockton's swimming pool at Victory Park is slated to be replaced and opened for the public again.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy