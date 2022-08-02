Sacramento monkeypox vaccine clinic turns people away as demand outpaces supply

www.abc10.com
Sacramento seeks input on new African American Experience Project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is launching a new effort called the African American Experience Project, and they're looking for input from the community. Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is featured in the first video for the project. “The way the local government in Sacramento and...
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
California settles with Rent-A-Center, alleges overpricing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
1st human case of West Nile Virus detected in Yolo County
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county. On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch confirmed the positive result. According to officials, the patient first became ill in July and is recovering from neuroinvasive WNV.
Sacramento community groups skeptical of county's plans for $150M in COVID funds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials are set to spend the last half of $301.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding when the Board of Supervisors finalizes its list of project recommendations first greenlit on July 13. The $150.7 million in COVID-19 recovery funds released to...
85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday. The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water. After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the...
Families of police violence victims call for equal access to victim compensation program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Victims of police violence are fighting to be included in California's victim's compensation program. They met at the state Capitol Tuesday morning and demanded action. "It's important that we come to a medium on this and not separate those that have been murdered or abused by...
California officials investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison in far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
National Night Out events held across Greater Sacramento Region | What to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police departments across the Greater Sacramento Region are hosting "National Night Out" events. This year marks the 39th annual nationwide "National Night Out," an event which focuses on building partnerships between the community and public safety. According to Doris Matsui, "the annual event is coordinated to...
Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors. The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.
Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is taking legal action against Cal Expo police after she said they assaulted her 11-year-old son at the California State Fair. However, Cal Expo is defending the stance officers took last week when the boy was detained. "On Kids Day, last Tuesday,...
Workers rally at Capitol for bill that could overhaul California's fast food sector
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California fast food workers are rallying at the state Capitol for passage of a bill that could lead to a dramatic overhaul of industry standards. It comes ahead of lawmakers returning to Sacramento for the start of their regular session on Monday. Assembly Bill 257, also...
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville
Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday....
How the CA lottery helps fund California schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Lottery plays a role in supplemental funding for instruction in California public schools. While there is intense fervor surrounding the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot set for Friday night, the current game has already raked in more than $100 million for California schools, said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery.
Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
Stockton's Victory Park pool slated to make comeback by 2024
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking feedback from the community on what should happen next with the Victory Park pool. After sitting dry and unused for eight years, the city of Stockton's swimming pool at Victory Park is slated to be replaced and opened for the public again.
