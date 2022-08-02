PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles

theprescotttimes.com
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
theprescotttimes.com
Good Morning Chino Valley Community
Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said. A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona police respond to sign thefts and vandalism, and arrest suspect
As the primary election nears, there have been several incidents regarding the theft or damage of local campaign signs in Sedona. Arizona Revised Statute §16-1019 makes it “a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue or knowingly remove, alter or deface any political mailers, handouts, flyers or other printed materials of a candidate or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue that are delivered by hand to a residence” from 45 days before to 15 days after an election.
theprescotttimes.com
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Customer Ends Up In Hospital After Complaining About Food At Arizona Eatery
The customer was complaining about a food order.
journalaz.com
3 suspects arrested after SWAT standoff in Verde Villages on Monday, July 25
Gunshots were reported on E. Canyon Trail and Mountain View Road, in the Verde Villages, by several 911 callers around 5:15 a.m., Monday July 25. “Multiple gunshots were reported over night by multiple people,” Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs and Government Relations Director Kristin Greene stated. YCSO...
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
12news.com
LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding in the High Country, thunderstorms hitting Tucson
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Storm chances are continuing into the weekend following a busy weather week. The Arizona high country is seeing heavy rains causing flash floods across the area. Parts of the Flagstaff area are under flash flood warnings. How much rain fell in your neighborhood Friday? See rainfall...
knau.org
Coconino County election results: Daggett, Deasy advance in Flag mayoral race
In the race for Flagstaff mayor, Becky Daggett led with 50% of the vote followed by incumbent Paul Deasy with 100% of precincts reporting. They will both advance to the November general election. Incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez beat Tomas Hernandez for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Bill...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
30-year-old found dead an hour after jumping in water near popular Arizona state park
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
