ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Scattered storms stick around this week

By Cecilia Reeves
41nbc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Summertime pattern of heat and storms continues

It has been a busy weather day for many of us in Middle Georgia, with strong storms firing up this evening. Most of our storm activity stayed east of I-75, but brought some heavy rain to most spots that saw thunderstorms. Although the airport in Macon didn’t record much rainfall,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Staying hot with scattered storms

Despite seeing a mostly dry afternoon in Middle Georgia, storms are continuing this evening, mainly in our southern counties. Overnight the rain should start to taper off with some fog settling in for tomorrow morning. We will see yet another quick warm up on Wednesday with highs pushing into the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Fall Forecast: Expect wet weather in Georgia

It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the 100-degree mark in countless cities and towns across the country and even some of the longest-duration heat waves in a decade. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting the return of hoodie weather, pumpkin-flavored beverages and even snow.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
41nbc.com

Governor Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. In a news release, Kemp says the extension “alleviates the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather
WRDW-TV

Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
GEORGIA STATE
WLTX.com

Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers

ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'Shop around' Rising cost of prescribed medications hits Georgians

GEORGIA, USA — It seems like everything is going up these days, including prescription medications. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans cannot pay for their prescribed medications. Family practitioner nurse at Macon Volunteer Clinic, Justin Wolfe, says you can pay for your medication without rationing it.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Georgia’s film and TV industry breaks new record

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday, August 1st, that it’s been a chart-topping year for the film and television industry in Georgia as productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year of 2022, breaking a new industry record. The Georgia Film Office,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy