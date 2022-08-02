Scattered storms stick around this week

www.41nbc.com
Related
41nbc.com
Summertime pattern of heat and storms continues
It has been a busy weather day for many of us in Middle Georgia, with strong storms firing up this evening. Most of our storm activity stayed east of I-75, but brought some heavy rain to most spots that saw thunderstorms. Although the airport in Macon didn’t record much rainfall,...
41nbc.com
Staying hot with scattered storms
Despite seeing a mostly dry afternoon in Middle Georgia, storms are continuing this evening, mainly in our southern counties. Overnight the rain should start to taper off with some fog settling in for tomorrow morning. We will see yet another quick warm up on Wednesday with highs pushing into the...
Fall Forecast: Expect wet weather in Georgia
It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the 100-degree mark in countless cities and towns across the country and even some of the longest-duration heat waves in a decade. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those awaiting the return of hoodie weather, pumpkin-flavored beverages and even snow.
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple found dead inside Georgia home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said that the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday afternoon in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
'I would suggest not driving alone' Central Georgia dementia specialist gives safety tips
MACON, Ga. — It can be challenging for families to take care of those with dementia; everyday tasks like driving to the store can put them in dangerous situations. Atrium Health Navicent Carlyle Place's Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cait McDaniels, said it is best to travel in pairs when it comes to driving.
High gas prices hit Georgia school districts hard
From icy roads on wintry mornings in the Appalachian foothills to dirt roads that wash out in heavy rains, it’s not always easy getting to and from school in Georgia. This year, rising fuel prices are making it more expensive as well. But help is on the way from...
41nbc.com
Governor Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. In a news release, Kemp says the extension “alleviates the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Pediatricians' Checklist: Tips to get your student ready for the new school year
MACON, Ga. — For many Central Georgia kids this week, relaxing summer days will be replaced with 6 a.m. alarm clocks, homework, and after-school sports and band practice. To make the start of the school year a little smoother, here are some tips to help. Dr. Jason Smith with...
WRDW-TV
Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year will be the first year Georgia is mandating recess for all elementary students in public schools. In the new law, recess can’t be taken away for disciplinary reasons either. Only 10 states have mandatory recess laws for elementary schools. South Carolina is not...
WLTX.com
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
WALB 10
Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?. Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways. The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
'Shop around' Rising cost of prescribed medications hits Georgians
GEORGIA, USA — It seems like everything is going up these days, including prescription medications. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans cannot pay for their prescribed medications. Family practitioner nurse at Macon Volunteer Clinic, Justin Wolfe, says you can pay for your medication without rationing it.
41nbc.com
Georgia’s film and TV industry breaks new record
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday, August 1st, that it’s been a chart-topping year for the film and television industry in Georgia as productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year of 2022, breaking a new industry record. The Georgia Film Office,...
Thieves are stealing homes in Georgia: 11Alive Investigates answers your questions
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Homes are being stolen. It's a growing problem in Atlanta that our investigative team has been digging into for months. 11Alive Investigates has received many questions about how fraudsters are able to get away with this. It's...
Comments / 0