For the First Time in the 'Real Housewives' History, a Housewife Is Headed for a New City

Where Is Miss Lawrence Now After Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?
When many The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans think of the hit Bravo show’s earlier seasons, some of the cast’s entourage comes to mind. Viewers met the ladies’ glam squads, including their hair and makeup teams, as the series progressed. In 2008, Lawrence “Miss Lawrence” Washington instantly...
Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
Dr. Jen Armstrong confirmed what Radar already told you — she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series following only one season. The former reality star caught up with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, dishing...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards ‘Hit On’ Her at BravoCon: I Told Her ‘I’m Married’
Revisiting Housewives history! Tamra Judge made mouths drop when she claimed to Brandi Glanville that Denise Richards once made a pass at her on a recent episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. “Something happened at BravoCon. She hit on me too,” Tamra, 54, said during the Thursday, July 14,...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Lisa Rinna Slams ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Not Properly Honoring Her Late Mom: ‘Shame on Everyone’
Not feeling the love. Lisa Rinna didn’t hold back when it came to how she felt Bravo honored — or didn’t honor — her late mother’s death on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I got one episode of grace,” Rinna, 59, wrote via her...
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards says costar stormed out of her house after 'big fight' in 'tumultuous' season 12
Kyle Richards said a "Real Housewives" costar stormed out of her house after an argument. The original "RHOBH" star teased that season 12 is going to get even more "tumultuous." Richards recently responded to criticism after appearing to minimize Sutton Stracke's miscarriages. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards...
A Guide to Who Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Still Friends With From ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Cameras or not, the drama between the SUR crew of past and present never ends. Following their exits from Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationships with their former costars changed. While Taylor was an original cast member of the Bravo show, Cartwright joined during season 4. The couple, who wed during season 8, […]
'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Heartbroken' Over Split With Girlfriend Victoria Brito
Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has called it quits with her girlfriend of roughly nine months, Victoria Brito, TMZ first reported on Friday, July 8. “I am feeling all the things — heartbroken and sad, but I’m still sober, and that’s what matters,” the star told Page...
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is in the works, and several fan-favorite Housewives are exporting their drama to Thailand!. PEOPLE has confirmed that season 3 of the Peacock series will include Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
Teddi Mellencamp Is Looking For Another Housewife To Do Real Housewives Of Orange County Recaps Since Tamra Judge Is Back On The Next Season
Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, Tamra Judge is gearing up for her big return to Real Housewives of Orange County. There is only one little problem. She currently hosts a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, which covers all things Real Housewives. The two (then former) Housewives launched Two T’s In A Pod back in 2021, and it has steadily become a popular source of Housewives chatter and gossip.
People
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3
The Real Housewives are taking on Thailand together — and now there's proof!. On Wednesday, Bravo and Peacock shared the first cast photo for season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a joint post on Instagram. The snapshot was posted two days after the new season...
The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives
Time to show a little love to the guys who didn’t ask to have their lives put on display (on display, on display…). Most of these gentlemen lead completely normal lives until their lovely wives signed up to have a production crew become part of their family. But it’s the kind of family that tells […] The post The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney’s divorce drama to play out on ‘Vanderpump Rules’
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were caught in a heated moment while filming the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In a video obtained by TMZ, the exes were reportedly arguing about Schwartz flirting with another woman while seated next to each other at his new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. Both Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, used hand gestures and strong facial expressions throughout the chat, signaling that things aren’t completely amicable just yet. Schwartz recently teased to Page Six that he’s “relearning how to be single” amid their divorce. “He hasn’t even had time to be single!” his best friend and longtime business partner...
