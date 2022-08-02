‘If I Go Will They Miss Me’ plays with harm and love in Watts

www.kcrw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
kcrw.com
Summer Night Cinema: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'
KCRW, the Hammer Museum and the UCLA Film & Television Archive invite you to a Summer Night Cinema, a fun filled evening including after hours access to the Hammer Museum galleries and an advance screening. Come out for a special advance screening of "Three Thousand Years of Longing" from United Artists Releasing.
southpasadenareview.com
Reynolds’ Career Spans Stage and Screen
It’s been a big year for James Reynolds, Daytime Emmy Award-winning star of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” He was nominated again for a Daytime Emmy and the theater he co-founded with his wife, Lissa, in South Pasadena has been moving in a new direction.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
archyworldys.com
Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
kcrw.com
Ayahuasca helps Angelenos heal trauma — not without risk
Psychedelics are catching on in a big way. A hidden ayahuasca retreat builds connections and exposes dangerous vulnerabilities. Compton native Keb’ Mo’ says “it’s good to be home.” The blues musician is performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday.
Woman broke into L.A. home belonging to Why Don't We band member: report
A woman was arrested for breaking into a Los Angeles area home belonging to a member of the band, Why Don’t We, according to multiple reports.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcrw.com
SoCal ayahuasca retreats can bring healing. Not all are safe
To get into an ayahuasca ceremony, you have to know someone. And you probably do, even if you didn’t realize you run with that kind of crowd. At a recent ceremony in the Santa Monica Mountains, I met a pilot, a barber, some people in the entertainment industry, and a single mom who turned to ayahuasca because she was struggling to co-parent with her ex. Some people even showed up with their parents.
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns
Six Los Angeles area Starbucks stores are now closed, with the coffee giant citing safety issues. The closures took on heightened significance because of an ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks' U.S. stores.
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Man robbed, shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A man was robbed of his cell phone and shot Wednesday in Hollywood, and police sought the public’s help to find the culprit. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. at McCadden Place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a man...
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
ccnewspaper.com
LA Food Bowl presented by City National Bank Events, Night Market Sept. 23-25th- Preview, Tickets
LOS ANGELES TIMES FOOD BOWL PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK RETURNS IN SEPTEMBER. The month long festival will celebrate L.A.’s top culinary talent, including special dining series in honor of The Times Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award winners. Food Bowl’s Night Market will return with three days...
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man.
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
Comments / 0