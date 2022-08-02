ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Independent Missouri Senate candidate closer to making November ballot

By Emily Manley
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSrMc_0h19ln7C00

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Polls for Missouri’s primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but one Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won’t alter his campaign plan for November.

John Wood , a St. Louis native, is a former U.S. Attorney for Missouri’s Western District and most recently an investigator on the Jan. 6 committee.

He’s one step closer to finding his name on the November ballot to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Wood dropped off more than double the number of signatures needed Monday.

“What people want is someone who is in the mainstream who is going to be a constructive leader and want to get things done for them,” Wood said. “There is a real thirst among Missouri voters for an alternative to the extremes and the divisiveness.”

2022 primary election: Who is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri?

Wood, who has previously said he has always been a Republican, dropped off more than 22,000 signed petitions to the secretary of state’s office Monday to make his bid official in the November general election.

“This is a unique opportunity where our country right now is more divided than it’s ever been in my lifetime and so there is a real desire for something different for somebody who can help unit us and help heal our country,” said Wood.

Under state law, Wood only had to submit 10,000 signatures by Aug 1, but he said with twice the number of petitions required, he is confident he will be on the November ballot. While he will not appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot, he is seeking to be the first Independent in Missouri history to win a statewide race.

“We have two parties that have become the Democratic Party dominated by the Bernie Sanders wing and the Republican Party being controlled by the Ted Cruz wing and nobody wants to sit down and talk to each other and get things done,” said Wood.

Wood said it didn’t matter who won Tuesday’s primary because he’s sticking around until the November election, no matter who is nominated.

2022 Missouri primary: A voter’s guide before you head to the polls

“No matter who the nominees are, our message is still going to be the same which is one of helping heal our country, to unit Missourians, and to provide a commonsense mainstream conservative alternative,” said Wood.

Wood is being backed by a familiar name in Missouri politics, Sen. Jack Danforth. He has already contributed millions to Wood’s campaign on advertisements.

“I really want to model my time in the Senate after my former boss Sen. Jack Danforth,” said Wood. “He was a legend here in Missouri for a good reason because he is one of the people who are all too rare in politics who would put the good of the country first. I think this is a really unique opportunity for an Independent to win.”

The 52-year-old who now lives in Kansas City said Monday, that his job on the Jan. 6 committee shows his commitment as a senator.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

“My work shows I put country ahead of the party and that serving the interests of the country has already been our priority and that’s why I’m in this race,” said Wood. “I want to be part of a governing coalition where we’re willing to compromise without sacrificing our principles in order to get things done and make the U.S. Senate work for the American people again.”

Throughout the month of August, the secretary of state’s office will verify the signatures Wood dropped off Monday. He only needs 10,000 valid petitions to get on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Campaign for Senate seat shifts to November ballot

After a tumultuous campaign season, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Republican, and Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic, won their perspective primary elections and will now face each other in November. The post Campaign for Senate seat shifts to November ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Roy Blunt
KOLR10 News

Republican Nominee for Missouri’s District 4 determined

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri’s U.S. House District Four have narrowed down which Republican will be on the November ballot. There was already only one Democrat, Jack Truman of Lamar and one Libertarian, Randy LangKraehr of Warrensburg, on those parties’ tickets. Mark Alford will be representing the Republican party in the November race […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Election State#U S Senate#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy