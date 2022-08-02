ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Scrut Automation Launches ‘Risk Management’ for Cloud-Based Companies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBSzW_0h19leAf00

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022--

Scrut Automation, a leading compliance automation platform, unveiled Risk Management, a first-of-its-kind risk assessment tool, to further bolster its offerings in the compliance automation industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005100/en/

Risk Management By Scrut Automation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Larger organizations use legacy Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) tools to manage the risk assessment and management processes, but these are difficult to adopt for mid-market SaaS and Fintech companies and often lack relevant integrations. Scrut Risk Management is an advanced, easy-to-use, lightweight product that aims to help its customers gain complete visibility into their risks, allowing them to prioritize and manage risks better. Scrut Risk Management does so through:

  • Automated risk identification : Prebuilt library of risks guides organizations in identifying relevant risk areas and uncovering often-overlooked risks.
  • Ready Integrations: With out-of-box integrations, the tool connects across an organization’s application landscape to identify potential risk areas .
  • Real-time risk register : A real-time risk register gives a comprehensive view of all organizational risks, strategies and actions adopted to manage them, and residual risks.
  • Mitigating controls monitoring : The tool has automated workflows for tracking the implementation of and evidence collection for mitigating controls.
  • Risk assessment reports : The tool generates automated risk assessment reports that can be readily shared with compliance auditors for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, and other infosec frameworks.

Kush Kaushik, Co-founder of Scrut Automation, said: “Legacy enterprise risk management tools are bulky to use and often overkill for growth stage and mid-market startups. Scrut Risk Management is built to bring enterprise-grade risk assessment to this segment through an automated risk observatory around multiple cyber assets, processes, and endpoints.”

For more on Scrut Risk Management, please visit their blog post.

About Scrut Automation

Scrut Automation is an innovative Governance, Risk, and Compliance automation platform for growing startups and mid-market enterprises. With Scrut, Compliance teams can reduce ~70% of their manual effort in maintaining compliance towards SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and privacy laws like HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. To learn more about Scrut Automation and its offerings, please visit www.scrut.io.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005100/en/

Media Contact: Scrut Automation | Amrita Agnihotri |amrita@scrut.io

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW ZEALAND SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Scrut Automation

PUB: 08/01/2022 09:00 PM/DISC: 08/01/2022 09:02 PM

Related
TechCrunch

Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital

With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa

For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Linus Business#Bengaluru#Fintech#Scrut Risk Management
hackernoon.com

How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company

A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Unveils Far-Reaching, Next-Generation Memory Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled an array of next-generation memory and storage technologies during Flash Memory Summit 2022, held at the Santa Clara (California) Convention Center, Aug. 2-4. In a keynote titled “Memory Innovations Navigating the Big Data Era,” Samsung spotlighted four areas of technological advancement driving the big data market — data movement, data storage, data processing and data management — and revealed its leading-edge memory solutions addressing each field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005905/en/ Jin-Hyeok Choi, Exec. Vice President of Memory Solution & Product Development at Samsung Electronics, speaks at Flash Memory Summit 2022 in a major keynote, “Memory Innovations Navigating the Big Data Era” (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE

BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
AGRICULTURE
protocol.com

Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.

In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Does China's research and development funding reach the right firms?

Chinese investments in research and development (R&D) have burgeoned since the turn of the century, increasing more than tenfold in absolute terms since 2000 and reaching a high of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020. As the world's second biggest spender on R&D after the United States, China is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the global innovation landscape. Its fresh push toward innovation-led growth and stated ambition of becoming a technological innovation powerhouse by 2050 have prompted questions: is China on course to attain its goals, and will greater investments in R&D—as promised by Premier Li Keqiang—get it there?
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Monitoring supply networks from mobile phone data for estimating the systemic risk of an economy

Remarkably little is known about the structure, formation, and dynamics of supply- and production networks that form one foundation of society. Neither the resilience of these networks is known, nor do we have ways to systematically monitor their ongoing change. Systemic risk contributions of individualÂ companies were hitherto not quantifiable since data onÂ supply networks on the firm-level do not exist with the exception of a very few countries. Here we use telecommunication metaÂ data to reconstruct nationwide firm-level supply networks in almost real-time. We find the probability of observing a supply-link, given the existence of a strongÂ communication-link between two companies, to be about 90%. The so reconstructed supplyÂ networks allow us to reliably quantify the systemic risk of individual companies and thus obtain anÂ estimate forÂ a country's economic resilience. We identify aboutÂ 65 companies, from a broad range of company sizes and fromÂ 22 different industryÂ sectors, that could potentially cause massive damages. The method can be used for objectively monitoring change in production processes which might become essential during the green transition.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack

In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of tools in the data ecosystem, allowing companies to sync, store, transform, serve, and analyze data cheaper and faster than ever before. The rich ecosystem of tooling surrounding this movement has been referred to as the “Modern Data Stack”.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Teikametrics’ Marketplace Optimization Platform, Flywheel 2.0, Adds AI-Powered Automation to Maximize Advertising Performance Across Marketplaces

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Teikametrics, the leading optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, today announced that its flagship product, Flywheel 2.0, now automatically optimizes keyword targets across multiple marketplaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005235/en/ The top online marketplaces in the world sold $3.23 trillion in goods in 2021, and the competition to get on the coveted first page of results in those marketplaces is increasing. Brands can run ads across multiple marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart, Target and more) to gain a competitive advantage, but managing effective keywords and bids simultaneously can quickly become overwhelming.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Parafin Raises $60M Led by GIC to Help Every Company Launch Embedded Financial Services for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Parafin, a fintech infrastructure startup that companies such as marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and payment processors rely on to launch and embed financial services for their sellers, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series B financing round led by GIC, bringing its total equity funding to $94 million. This round includes participation from new and existing investors, including Series A and Seed lead investors Thrive Capital and Ribbit Capital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005309/en/ Parafin products desktop (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Advanced Energy’s AC/DC Board-Mounted Converter Simplifies Reliable Operation in Industrial and Telecom Applications

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – expands its presence in the industrial, robotics and 5G telecom markets with the launch of the AE Artesyn AIF42 AC/DC converter. The new converter reduces system size, delivers best-in-class 93% efficiency and enhances reliability by minimizing the need for external components. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005006/en/ Intelligent, configurable full brick AC/DC 500 W module with integrated inrush limiting and PMBus™ communication offers best-in-class 93% efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?

IoT Solutions are improving our lives in remarkable and unexpected ways. With the emergence of trailblazing development in this tech, users can get updates about various functionalities of their machines with only a few clicks. The application of IoT is unfurling daily, and the more refined its use cases are...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Savana raises a fresh round of capital to digitize banks’ services

CEO Michael Sanchez told TechCrunch that the proceeds will be put toward general growth and supporting Savana’s go-to-market and product development projects. Savana was founded in 2009 by Sanchez, who previously served as the president of the international division of FIS. Prior to FIS, he launched Sanchez Computer Associates, a supplier of core banking systems.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

