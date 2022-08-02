ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WATCH: LIV Golf CEO confirms high-dollar offer to Tiger Woods

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3MPN_0h19ldHw00

L IV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed that the upstart golf league was willing to bring out the big bucks in a bid to convince golf icon Tiger Woods to join.

During an interview that aired Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pressed Norman on rumors that LIV offered Woods between $700 billion and $800 billion. That appeared to be a slip-up, and he likely intended to say million. Still, Norman responded in the affirmative that this salary range had been floating around and said LIV was eager to attract the golf legend to its ranks.

LIV'S GOLF TOURNAMENT AT TRUMP'S BEDMINSTER COURSE STRUGGLES

"That number was out there before I became CEO. That number has been out there, yes. Tiger is a needle mover. So [of] course, you got to look at the best of the best. They originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Carlson had been spotted at the LIV event at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club in Bedminster over the weekend. During his show, Carlson made it clear that he had been interested in exploring how LIV was seeking to challenge the PGA Tour but was adamant that he was not choosing sides.

Woods was severely injured in a major car crash in February of last year and described a painful road to recovery. He has returned to golf but has cast doubt on how competitive he will be going forward given the state of his injuries.

LIV has reportedly reached out to a number of big-name professional golfers, such as Cameron Smith. The upstart golf competition, which has amassed a monster financial backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has been offering prominent golfers lucrative contracts to join its league. Golf star Phil Mickelson was even heckled by a spectator who shouted at one point last week , “Do it for the Saudi royal family!”

Woods has publicly cast aspersions on the financial situation with LIV.

"These players that are doing it for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events, playing 54 holes," Woods said last month.

Rumors had swirled that LIV had its eyes set on getting Woods to join its golf rebellion. In May, Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship due to his injuries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The PGA Tour, which is run by a separate organization from the organizers of the PGA Championship, has blocked some of the professional golfers who participated in LIV from competing in its events, prompting an antitrust inquiry .

LIV has been facing a firestorm from families of 9/11 victims over the former's ties to Saudi Arabia, whose possible connections to the attacks were examined by the FBI . Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi. The kingdom has denied culpability for 9/11 and distanced the crown prince from the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Donald Trump
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Golf Club#Liv Golf#L Iv Golf#The Upstart Golf League#Fox News#Liv S#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy