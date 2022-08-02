WATCH: LIV Golf CEO confirms high-dollar offer to Tiger Woods

L IV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed that the upstart golf league was willing to bring out the big bucks in a bid to convince golf icon Tiger Woods to join.

During an interview that aired Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pressed Norman on rumors that LIV offered Woods between $700 billion and $800 billion. That appeared to be a slip-up, and he likely intended to say million. Still, Norman responded in the affirmative that this salary range had been floating around and said LIV was eager to attract the golf legend to its ranks.

LIV'S GOLF TOURNAMENT AT TRUMP'S BEDMINSTER COURSE STRUGGLES

"That number was out there before I became CEO. That number has been out there, yes. Tiger is a needle mover. So [of] course, you got to look at the best of the best. They originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Carlson had been spotted at the LIV event at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club in Bedminster over the weekend. During his show, Carlson made it clear that he had been interested in exploring how LIV was seeking to challenge the PGA Tour but was adamant that he was not choosing sides.

Woods was severely injured in a major car crash in February of last year and described a painful road to recovery. He has returned to golf but has cast doubt on how competitive he will be going forward given the state of his injuries.

LIV has reportedly reached out to a number of big-name professional golfers, such as Cameron Smith. The upstart golf competition, which has amassed a monster financial backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has been offering prominent golfers lucrative contracts to join its league. Golf star Phil Mickelson was even heckled by a spectator who shouted at one point last week , “Do it for the Saudi royal family!”

Woods has publicly cast aspersions on the financial situation with LIV.

"These players that are doing it for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events, playing 54 holes," Woods said last month.

Rumors had swirled that LIV had its eyes set on getting Woods to join its golf rebellion. In May, Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship due to his injuries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The PGA Tour, which is run by a separate organization from the organizers of the PGA Championship, has blocked some of the professional golfers who participated in LIV from competing in its events, prompting an antitrust inquiry .

LIV has been facing a firestorm from families of 9/11 victims over the former's ties to Saudi Arabia, whose possible connections to the attacks were examined by the FBI . Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi. The kingdom has denied culpability for 9/11 and distanced the crown prince from the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.