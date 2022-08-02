www.nyjournalofbooks.com
What Hate Can Do: inside a devastating new exhibition on the Holocaust
At the Museum of Jewish Heritage, an expansive new exhibition traces back the story of Jewish life before, during and after a horrifying period
10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben
Behind the Meaning of the Famous Nursery Rhyme “Yankee Doodle”
It’s a song we all learn as children in America. It’s a patriotic song—indeed, it’s the official state anthem of Connecticut—and it’s a song that brings a smile to our faces, singing of features in caps and macaroni. But what does it all mean?...
Lady Chatterley's Lover Case Dealt a Blow to U.S. Book Censors
The English novelist D.H. Lawrence published Lady Chatterley's Lover privately in 1928. The book was declared obscene in the United States in 1929, and agents from the Post Office and the U.S. Customs Service began seizing any copies they encountered. That same year, the Boston bookseller James A. DeLacey was fined and jailed for four months under Massachusetts' obscenity statutes for selling five copies.
Teller of the Unexpected by Matthew Dennison review – the tall tales of a big kid
Roald Dahl’s early years are illuminated in a compact biography mostly purged of unsavoury details. “I’m afraid I like strong contrasts,” Roald Dahl said, not long before his death in 1990. “I like villains to be terrible and good people to be very good.” Dahl himself gave a lie to that formulation. He is very easy to cast as a villain: even friends described him as bullying, overbearing, arrogant and impossible; he was a compulsive gambler, a distant and wayward husband, an unforgivable antisemite. But then, with the assistance of Quentin Blake, there are also the books. Tens of millions of children – myself included – fell under the spell of his joyful, wicked, silly, inventive imagination in stories that suggested he was not of the adult world at all, but still leader of a childhood gang. Books that initiated you, as he hoped and believed, into a lifetime of reading. Books that – despite the waning reputation of their creator – Netflix last year paid upwards of £500m for the rights to adapt.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 32 - The Waking
When Franz returned to himself, he seemed still to be in a dream. He thought himself in a sepulchre, into which a ray of sunlight in pity scarcely penetrated. He stretched forth his hand, and touched stone; he rose to his seat, and found himself lying on his bournous in a bed of dry heather, very soft and odoriferous. The vision had fled; and as if the statues had been but shadows from the tomb, they had vanished at his waking. He advanced several paces towards the point whence the light came, and to all the excitement of his dream succeeded the calmness of reality. He found that he was in a grotto, went towards the opening, and through a kind of fanlight saw a blue sea and an azure sky. The air and water were shining in the beams of the morning sun; on the shore the sailors were sitting, chatting and laughing; and at ten yards from them the boat was at anchor, undulating gracefully on the water. There for some time he enjoyed the fresh breeze which played on his brow, and listened to the dash of the waves on the beach, that left against the rocks a lace of foam as white as silver. He was for some time without reflection or thought for the divine charm which is in the things of nature, specially after a fantastic dream; then gradually this view of the outer world, so calm, so pure, so grand, reminded him of the illusiveness of his vision, and once more awakened memory. He recalled his arrival on the island, his presentation to a smuggler chief, a subterranean palace full of splendor, an excellent supper, and a spoonful of hashish. It seemed, however, even in the very face of open day, that at least a year had elapsed since all these things had passed, so deep was the impression made in his mind by the dream, and so strong a hold had it taken of his imagination. Thus every now and then he saw in fancy amid the sailors, seated on a rock, or undulating in the vessel, one of the shadows which had shared his dream with looks and kisses. Otherwise, his head was perfectly clear, and his body refreshed; he was free from the slightest headache; on the contrary, he felt a certain degree of lightness, a faculty for absorbing the pure air, and enjoying the bright sunshine more vividly than ever.
Horror author Stephen King says writers hurt by book publishing mergers
Horror author Stephen King said writers will have fewer places to shop their books if Penguin Random House is allowed to merge with Simon & Schuster, in testimony on Tuesday in a trial to determine if the deal may go forward. In a trial that began on Monday, the U.S....
What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity
Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
Videos in English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank's life
The Anne Frank House museum is releasing an English-language version of three videos in which an actress playing the young Jewish diarist describes the last six months of her life, from her arrest to her death in a Nazi concentration camp.The English version of “Anne Frank - After the Arrest” is set for release on Thursday, 78 years to the day since Anne, her parents, her sister and four other Jews who hid with them in a secret annex of an Amsterdam house were arrested. Two non-Jewish helpers also were arrested.The Frank family members hid in the annex from...
‘The Thing Westerns Always Got Wrong Was Our Humor’: Sterlin Harjo on the Return of ‘Reservation Dogs’
Click here to read the full article. The fourth episode of the new season of Reservation Dogs would seem extraordinary, if only it weren’t for all the other incredible episodes of Reservation Dogs. The FX comedy (which streams exclusively on Hulu) follows a quartet of Native teens — would-be group leader Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), actual group leader Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), the taciturn Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and the agreeable Cheese (Lane Factor) — hanging around their reservation in rural Oklahoma while dreaming of escaping to a more glamorous life in California. The first season of the series, created by Sterlin...
Getting Yiddish With It: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Embraces Jewish Themes and Talmudic Tropes in Cutting-Edge Humor
Click here to read the full article. The first time comic Elon Gold met Larry David was at a 2017 panel discussion between Alan Dershowitz — famed civil liberties attorney-cum-Trump-era Martha’s Vineyard social pariah — and conservative talk-show host Dennis Prager. Following the event, Gold approached the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star, who attended at the behest of then-friend Dershowitz (with whom David has since had a widely publicized falling out). “I said, ‘What’d you think of the debate?’” Gold recalls. “And Larry said, ‘I was annoyed the whole time. I was bothered the whole time.’ And I’m like, ‘What...
40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.
Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
