Off-duty San Jose cop arrested on suspicion of DUI

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
KGO
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI, department says
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday. Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a...
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed on a San Francisco Muni bus, another injured
Police are investigating a fatal Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Wednesday. One person was killed and another was injured. No arrests have been made. Muni vehicles are equipped with security cameras.
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Richmond cop charged for allegedly beating man with Taser
RICHMOND, Calif. - Felony charges were filed on Wednesday against a former Richmond police officer who was seen on body-cam video repeatedly striking a man with his Taser during a traffic stop. Officer Eric Smith Jr., 28, faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with two enhancements,...
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
San Mateo Co. sheriff looking for suspects in attempted burglary
(BCN) — Investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for four men suspected in an attempted robbery Tuesday of a home in the 100 block of Kenmore Way in Woodside. Deputies responded to a 8:50 p.m. report of the crime and found the front door of the home damaged. The […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Officials in San Mateo County have closed the 30-year cold case of an East Bay woman’s murder after the main suspect was found dead under a different identity earlier this year.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City area man hospitalized after assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
KTVU FOX 2
Murder convictions overturned for Santa Clara County deputies who beat Michael Tyree
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An appellate court has reversed the convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate. The infamous fatal beating of Michael Tyree had resulted in second-degree murder convictions for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez four years ago when they were given prison sentences of 15 years to life.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting
PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate non-fatal stabbing on BART train, South Hayward station reopens
HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. An adult-male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following an altercation, officials say. Train service is back to normal after trains were not stopping at South Hayward station as police responded. The transit agency first...
Piedmont road rage incident ends with gunshots
Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots fired, according to a Facebook post from Piedmont Police Department.
