ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Off-duty San Jose cop arrested on suspicion of DUI

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KGO

Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI, department says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An off-day San Jose Police officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drinking and driving after he collided with another vehicle, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday. Raydarius Surry, a three-year veteran of the department, allegedly displayed symptoms of alcohol influence after a...
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Richmond cop charged for allegedly beating man with Taser

RICHMOND, Calif. - Felony charges were filed on Wednesday against a former Richmond police officer who was seen on body-cam video repeatedly striking a man with his Taser during a traffic stop. Officer Eric Smith Jr., 28, faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with two enhancements,...
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Sjpd
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRON4 News

SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting  in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Redwood City area man hospitalized after assault

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
KTVU FOX 2

Murder convictions overturned for Santa Clara County deputies who beat Michael Tyree

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An appellate court has reversed the convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate. The infamous fatal beating of Michael Tyree had resulted in second-degree murder convictions for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez four years ago when they were given prison sentences of 15 years to life.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting

PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
PIEDMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigate non-fatal stabbing on BART train, South Hayward station reopens

HAYWARD, Calif. - BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. An adult-male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries following an altercation, officials say. Train service is back to normal after trains were not stopping at South Hayward station as police responded. The transit agency first...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy