Striped piglet named ‘Cantalope’ born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk welcomed a new piglet in June named Cantaloupe , or “Lou” for short.

Tikiti, a 5-year-old red river hog, gave birth to the male piglet on June 20, 2022.

The piglet has red and black stripes, as many red river hogs do, to camouflage themselves into the environment. Once they reach six months though, the stripes will start to fade.

He is expected to weigh up to 250 lbs once fully grown.

The piglet’s dad Oboi, who has been a zoo resident since 2012, is 15 years old. His mom has been there since 2019 and is originally from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Oboi has not yet been introduced to his piglet, but can see him through the mesh in their night-house stalls.

The mom and baby for now are focusing on bonding and the baby continues to nurse.

