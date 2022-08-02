Katy Asian Town targeted in string of burglaries, HCSO needs help to ID suspect

www.fox26houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Multiple people report pellet gun shootings to Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are trying to track down the suspects who've been shooting at people with pellet guns all over the island. They say calls started coming in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday from multiple locations. Multiple people were hit, according to police, but only a couple...
Click2Houston.com
In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders
Not long after Houston police announced two teenagers had been charged with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting of two men outside a southeast Houston convenience store Monday, Pearland police identified the same teens as suspects in a third murder that occurred on Sunday. Houston police said Evan...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in SE Houston that occurred within minutes of each other
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following two deadly shootings that occurred within minutes of each other on Wednesday evening. Commander Johnson with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, just before 8 p.m. Then within minutes, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
fox26houston.com
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
fox26houston.com
Man seen on video shooting, killing clerk at Houston convenience store arrested in Georgia
HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk to death in northeast Houston was arrested in Georgia. PREVIOUS: Police need help identifying suspect who killed clerk working to send money back to family in India. Investigators said Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with capital murder for...
cw39.com
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for missing 20-year-old woman
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating Zayda Falcon Gonzalez, 20. Gonzalez was last seen early Monday morning in the 5100 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said she left in an unknown direction. Gonzalez was last seen wearing black sweats, pink tank top, and had a large...
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
KWTX
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street. The suspect first acted like a customer,...
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
pearland.com
News Release from Pearland Police Department
Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the...
Click2Houston.com
2 teens shot in possible attempted murder-suicide inside north Harris County home, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after two teens were found shot inside a north Harris County home in a possible attempted murder-suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a call for service in...
Instagram used to recruit catalytic converter thieves for suspected crime ring, court documents say
HOUSTON — As the suspects charged in connection with an alleged massive catalytic converter theft ring appeared in court on Monday, the president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union spoke out on the bust. New details continue to be revealed in the case as investigators said they worked...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information about UTV Thefts in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured above). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery...
Comments / 3