Washington, DC

IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

The Story Behind One of the Most-Mocked Paintings in U.S. History

In 1939, the United States government awarded what was then the most expensive artistic commission in its history to Howard Chandler Christy, saddling the Capitol with a most curious white elephant. Christy, well known as a magazine illustrator, was an unlikely artist to be awarded the contract to commemorate the...
VISUAL ART
The Week

Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books

Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reason.com

Lady Chatterley's Lover Case Dealt a Blow to U.S. Book Censors

The English novelist D.H. Lawrence published Lady Chatterley's Lover privately in 1928. The book was declared obscene in the United States in 1929, and agents from the Post Office and the U.S. Customs Service began seizing any copies they encountered. That same year, the Boston bookseller James A. DeLacey was fined and jailed for four months under Massachusetts' obscenity statutes for selling five copies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian

Seizing in his arms the friend so long and ardently desired, Dantès almost carried him towards the window, in order to obtain a better view of his features by the aid of the imperfect light that struggled through the grating. He was a man of small stature, with hair blanched rather by suffering and sorrow than by age. He had a deep-set, penetrating eye, almost buried beneath the thick gray eyebrow, and a long (and still black) beard reaching down to his breast. His thin face, deeply furrowed by care, and the bold outline of his strongly marked features, betokened a man more accustomed to exercise his mental faculties than his physical strength. Large drops of perspiration were now standing on his brow, while the garments that hung about him were so ragged that one could only guess at the pattern upon which they had originally been fashioned. The stranger might have numbered sixty or sixty-five years; but a certain briskness and appearance of vigor in his movements made it probable that he was aged more from captivity than the course of time. He received the enthusiastic greeting of his young acquaintance with evident pleasure, as though his chilled affections were rekindled and invigorated by his contact with one so warm and ardent. He thanked him with grateful cordiality for his kindly welcome, although he must at that moment have been suffering bitterly to find another dungeon where he had fondly reckoned on discovering a means of regaining his liberty.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

TomKat MeDiA Developing Non-Fiction Books ‘Fateful Harvest’ And ‘The Death And Life Of Aida Hernandez’ For Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kat Taylor & Tom Steyer’s TomKat MeDiA has unveiled its slate of social justice-themed projects for 2022. The multi-platform media company has secured rights to Duff Wilson’s eco-thriller Fateful Harvest and Aaron Bobrow-Strain’s award-winning work of narrative non-fiction, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez, with plans to develop both as feature films. Based on a Seattle Times investigative series reported by Wilson that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fateful Harvest is the riveting account of an alarming environmental scandal. Published in 2001, the book tells the story of Patty Martin — the...
NFL
Lori Lamothe

The Woman Who Captured The Assassins’ Castle

When Freya Stark set out for the Middle East in 1927, she brought Dante’s Inferno, a fur coat, a revolver and very little money. She had dreamt of exploring the region ever since an aunt gave her a copy of Arabian Nights for her ninth birthday but it had taken her almost 30 years to get there.
The Guardian

What Josiah Saw review – a sharp, sleazy slice of southern gothic

The French Dispatch and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have recently shown how the anthology film is often content to supply a carousel of curios to amuse the viewer. But when the individual episodes aren’t merely self-contained but converge into a single conclusion, the portmanteau can supply a narrative kick like no other. Vincent Grashaw’s hunk of American gothic What Josiah Saw isn’t quite as accomplished as Pulp Fiction, whose intersecting trajectories and penchant for petty criminal sleaze it shares. But it has a stubborn, almost literary feel for character that accumulates a baleful momentum by the time the finale hits.
MOVIES

