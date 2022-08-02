GRAINS-Soybeans at near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition

www.agriculture.com
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Russian oil exports to Asia have dropped 12% but expensive crude has boosted energy revenues for the Kremlin
Russian crude flows to Asia have declined 12% from the daily 2.1 million barrels in April and May, per Bloomberg. But the dip in exports has not impacted the Kremlin's revenues, since expensive crude is bolstering its war chest still. Four-week average export duty receipts have climbed higher for Moscow.
International Business Times
Dollar Climbs With U.S. Yields After Fed Doves Say Expect More Rate Hikes
The U.S. dollar remained elevated on Wednesday following its biggest surge in three weeks against major peers overnight, with Federal Reserve officials talking up the potential for further, aggressive interest rate hikes. The greenback continued its rise versus the safe-haven yen, extending its best gain for six weeks, as U.S....
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close way off their highs | Friday July 29, 2022
After starting out the trade very strong today, we did see corn and soybeans come off their highs. Going into the weekend we saw some selling of new crop. September corn was up 1¢ with December corn up 1¢. August soybean futures were nearly 28¢ higher with November beans up 28¢. September Chicago wheat closed down 9¢. September Kansas City wheat closed down 15¢. September Minneapolis wheat closed down 22¢.
US News and World Report
Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan's Grain Union sees 2022 wheat crop at 14.4 mln T
ALMATY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Grain Union forecasts the 2022 wheat crop at 14.4 million tonnes in clean weight, it said on Tuesday, above the government forecast of 13 million to 13.5 million tonnes. With exports unlikely to increase as competitor Russia expects a bumper crop, such volumes could...
Agriculture Online
Crimea harvests record grain crop - regional ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has harvested more than 2 million tonnes of grains before drying and cleaning - its largest crop since the collapse of the Soviet Union, its regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. It is Crimea's largest...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn sag as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine; soy slides 4%
(Updates with closing U.S. prices, USDA crop ratings) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes that Ukraine's sea-borne exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybean futures tumbled 4% on profit-taking after the benchmark November contract surged nearly 12% last week, and on political tension between the United States and China, the world's top soy buyer, over Taiwan. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled down 62-1/2 cents at $14.06 per bushel. December corn ended down 10-1/4 cents at $6.09-3/4 a bushel and CBOT September wheat fell 7-1/2 cents to end at $8.00-1/4. Broad weakness in commodities including crude oil hung over the grain markets, tied to recession fears. Corn and soy futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil due to soyoil's use in biodiesel and corn's role as the main U.S. feedstock for ethanol. "The things that took (CBOT grain futures) up starting in February were the energy market running to the upside, and Ukraine not being able to ship grain. Those bull stories are getting unwound today," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. Traders continue to monitor crop weather closely. After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings improved for soybeans and spring wheat and held steady for corn, defying trade expectations for downgrades in all three crops following a hot week in the U.S. Corn Belt. In the Black Sea, a ship carrying grain left a Ukrainian port for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked Ukraine's sea shipping five months ago. However, key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, feeder cattle futures rise; lean hogs end lower
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged higher on Monday, supported by rising feeder cattle values and firm wholesale beef prices as Labor Day, the last big grilling holiday of summer, approaches. CME August live cattle futures settled up 0.325 cent at 136.775 cents per...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops to 1-week low on Ukrainian exports; corn, soybeans down
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a week, as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine eased grain supply concerns. Corn and soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on better-than-expected weekly U.S....
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 8-12, soy down 12-18
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures extend prior session losses...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine increases 2022 crop forecast to 65-67 mln T of grain -PM
KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's forecast for its wartime 2022 harvest has increased to 65-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday. In a Telegram message, he praised farmers for pressing ahead with the harvest despite the war, even in areas...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall for third day as crude oil drops
CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by falling crude oil prices and forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest over the next week that should provide short-term relief to stressed crops. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 16-3/4 cents at $13.69-3/4 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 20-day moving average during the session but losses were kept in check by a weather outlook that called for hot and dry conditions in southern and western stretches of the Midwest. * Soybean futures have fallen for three days in a row following a six-session winning streak that ended on Friday. * CBOT December soymeal shed $5.00 to $398.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.39 cents lower at 61.00 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans were in a range between 100,000 and 900,000 tonnes. That compares with the prior week's total of 690,204 tonnes. * Estimates for soymeal export sales ranged from 25,000 to 350,000 tonnes and from zero to 30,000 tonnes for soyoil. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, editing by Deepa Babington)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 6-month low; soybeans, corn ease
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising form their lowest in six months on bargain-buying, although pressure from newly-harvested supplies capped gains. Soybeans and corn ticked lower on forecasts of improved U.S. Midwest weather for crops, which have suffered from intense heat...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat fall as traders watch weather
CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures weakened on Wednesday as the short-term weather forecasts called for rain in the Midwest that should provide relief to stressed crops. "Those scattered (and sometimes decent) rain chances continue this week as corn finishes up pollination and soybeans start to...
