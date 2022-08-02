Austin police searching for missing woman last seen on Friday

www.kvue.com
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
CBS Austin
Man accused of beating roommate to death at their North Austin home
Police have arrested a man they say beat his roommate to death at their home in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 65-year-old George Kenneth Emery. It happened Monday, August 1, at a home in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive,...
Officials arrest second suspect in shooting death outside South Austin LA Fitness location
A man wanted in connection with a May shooting death in South Austin was apprehended in Colorado on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals said its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, located and arrested fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, in Monument, Colorado, on Aug. 2. Bagwell...
Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
UTPD investigating potential arson at Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a potential arson at a biological research facility in Smithville. Police were alerted to the incident around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday at the university's Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station on the 400 block of Old Antioch Road. Officials...
KVUE
Austin police searching for person suspected of killing roommate
Austin police are looking for a person they believe may have killed their roommate. The incident occurred on Bradford Drive in North Austin.
CBS Austin
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler
Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Texas County Emergency Services reported that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Tuesday sometime after noon. The incident is said to have taken place at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs.
Austin pet grooming salons report rash of break-ins
KXAN has confirmed at least five break-ins over the past month or so.
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
2 taken to hospital after crash involving concrete truck in northwest Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS' Twitter.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
fox7austin.com
Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
KVUE
