Austin police searching for missing woman last seen on Friday

 2 days ago
101.5 KNUE

VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
KTSA

Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
CBS Austin

Man accused of beating roommate to death at their North Austin home

Police have arrested a man they say beat his roommate to death at their home in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 65-year-old George Kenneth Emery. It happened Monday, August 1, at a home in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive,...
KVUE

Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
fox7austin.com

UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
CBS Austin

Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler

Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
KVUE

2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
kwhi.com

BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT

La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
fox7austin.com

Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
