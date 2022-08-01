Commissioners approve CDBG interlocal agreement

Read on nptelegraph.com
North Platte Telegraph
Petition drive seeks to send Rec Center sales tax to Nov. 8 ballot
A petition drive set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday will seek to force the North Platte City Council to put a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The drive’s instigator says the effort was prompted by Tuesday’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Rec Center tax petition is about representation
In regards to Ed Rieker's comments in the City Council meeting: We live in a democratic republic, and I'm grateful for that. It means that when we don't feel well represented by elected bodies, we have the freedom and privilege to petition and vote. The tabling and questionable passing of the Rec Center renovation vote is concerning to those who value those freedoms.
North Platte Telegraph
City Council tables NP Rec Center sales tax
Prospects for a special half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex were clouded after a City Council vote Tuesday to table the matter. That 5-2 vote, with Councilman Jim Carman absent, followed strongly expressed opposition by two council members and reflected a third’s discomfort with sending the sales tax to the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
North Platte Telegraph
617 -619 W 6th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
All things trains at North Platte Rail Days
North Platte Rail Days offers nirvana for train buffs. One could tell that already Friday morning, the opening day of the three-day festival, by the license plates from 16 states in the Golden Spike Tower parking lot. Many were there for the first of seven bus tours of Bailey Yard...
North Platte Telegraph
Work to begin Monday on south river bridge on Jeffers
Midlands Contracting, Inc. will begin water main replacement on Monday beginning at the south river bridge on Jeffers Street and heading north along the east lane of the one-ways. Work will progress from south to north along the one-ways and continue until project is complete, according to a press release...
North Platte Telegraph
Southwest Lincoln County slips into ‘exceptional drought’ amid heat
Southwest Lincoln County has moved into the most profound drought category during a week that brought North Platte its 16th and 17th days over 100 degrees so far in 2022. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a roughly oval-shaped area as being in “exceptional drought,” the worst of five categories of below-average precipitation.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
gothenburgleader.com
Breaking Ground: All Eyes Are on Gothenburg
A large crowd gathered at the intersection of Avenue I and 12th Street in Gothenburg on Friday morning, July 29, for a very special celebration. Kiddos representing each of the community’s preschools joined together in singing “The Wheels on the Bus” to kick off the official groundbreaking for the new Impact Center.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health, UNMC partnership provides fast track to nursing career
Great Plains Health is collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing for accelerated clinicals in North Platte for the bachelor of science in nursing program. A ceremonial signing of the agreement was held Thursday afternoon in North Platte. Qualified applicants with bachelor’s degrees can complete the...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser helps get kids school clothes
L2 for Kids (which supplies clothes for youths) held a fundraiser July 15-16 at Gary’s Super Foods. A smoker and equipment were parked at Gary’s store at Westfield. KNOP-TV showed the process of smoking beef and pork, and the interviews were terrific. The Telegraph printed an article also.
North Platte Telegraph
One killed in rollover crash near McCook
One man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday west of McCook. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. on U.S. 6 about 3 miles west of town. A dual-axle farm truck, loaded with corn, had been eastbound on...
North Platte Telegraph
After nearly 44 years, Thompson leaves 'fun and exciting job' with police department
Lt. Rich Thompson feels his body is ready to rest. But his mind is telling him something else. “I thought I would always look forward to (retirement) and couldn’t wait for it, but I’m actually been struggling with it a bit,” said Thompson, whose last official day on duty with the North Platte Police Department was July 20. “It’s just wrapping my head around the thought of not going to work.”
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
KSNB Local4
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on...
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
knopnews2.com
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man faces drug, DUI and child abuse charges after a state trooper found opioids, marijuana and three young children in his car. Court documents show that a state trooper stopped a car driven by 34-year-old Blake Suhr on Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Kearney exit Sunday night around 9 p.m. The trooper noticed that Blakes vehicle did not have headlights or tail lights on after sunset.
North Platte Telegraph
Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial
IMPERIAL — A Chase County jury found Kevin S. German guilty of killing a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November 2019. Late Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted of both second-degree murder and the kidnapping of Annika Swanson. In...
North Platte Telegraph
Altig scores hole-in-one
Kurt Altig, North Platte High School head football coach, scored a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Indian Meadows Golf Course on July 9. Altig hit the 130-yard shot with a gap wedge. The day was a family golf outing and witnesses to the shot were his wife, Nikki; daughter, Makenna; and son, Kade. It was his first hole-in-one.
