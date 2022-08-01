Defense rests without calling murder defendant German to testify

Read on nptelegraph.com
Jury finds Colorado man guilty of second-degree murder for killing of Imperial woman
IMPERIAL, Neb. — A Colorado man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of an Imperial woman. On Wednesday, a jury found Kevin German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment. German charged with first-degree murder, but jury instructions...
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
Bank robbery suspect at large in Colorado Springs
On Thursday, August 4th around 1:00 pm Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a bank robbery in the 1700 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
'He didn't deserve this,' Girlfriend of 22-year-old killed in Englewood Police shooting speaks out
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Every morning, Jennifer Coder wakes to check her phone for a text message she knows will never come. "It's hard to remember that I'm not going to get that anymore," Coder said. The daily texts from Matthew Mitchell weren't just entertaining. They made his girlfriend feel...
fox29.com
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
KRDO
Car magnet: Homeowner says four people have crashed on her property in two years
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Four times in two years. That's how often one homeowner in Colorado Springs has had drivers fly into her house or crash onto her front lawn. "If it happened again, I would not be surprised," Vicki Sabino said. Sabino has owned a home in the Range...
KKTV
$100,000 Wildwood Casino win in Cripple Creek at ‘Buffalo Blackjack’ table
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man visiting Colorado is leaving $100,000 richer. Wildwood Casino is reporting 32-year-old Brian from Kansas won $100,166 playing “Buffalo Blackjack” in Cripple Creek. The big win came on Saturday after Brian placed a Progressive bet before he was dealt a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces hand. According to Wildwood Casino’s general manager, Matt Andrighetti, the chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000!
North Platte Telegraph
One killed in rollover crash near McCook
One man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday west of McCook. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. on U.S. 6 about 3 miles west of town. A dual-axle farm truck, loaded with corn, had been eastbound on...
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
knopnews2.com
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on...
North Platte Telegraph
Southwest Lincoln County slips into ‘exceptional drought’ amid heat
Southwest Lincoln County has moved into the most profound drought category during a week that brought North Platte its 16th and 17th days over 100 degrees so far in 2022. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a roughly oval-shaped area as being in “exceptional drought,” the worst of five categories of below-average precipitation.
