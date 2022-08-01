Englewood police ordered by judge to cease talking about deadly shooting

coloradofoic.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Anthony Gutierrez arrested, accused of stabbing man
Denver Police identified the man they say stabbed another man to death. Police responded to 48th Avenue and Washington Street at around 2 p.m. on July 30. They say they found the 30-year-old victim in the street, stabbed in the torso. He later died at the hospital.Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Gutierrez on Aug. 1. He now faces a first degree murder charge. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.
Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain
Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month. An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Baca had been traveling through...
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in deadly I-25 crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
Search is on for suspects who wore masks when they shot & killed Lakewood man
Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat."It does not appear that the driver knew these suspects at all. It appears to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed," said John...
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
Woman who died at Empower Field identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Aurora’s Chuck E. Cheese shooting hardly referenced among mass casualty shootings
Editor: During the 10th anniversary of the shooting at the Century Aurora threatre, we heard a lot of references the the recent mass shootings, as well as the reference to mass shootings from our past, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook. What I find quite interesting, at least regards to...
Two Denver Police Officers Facing Felony Theft Charges
Two Denver police officers have been charged with one count each of felony theft after they allegedly billed off-duty hours to a private employer for hours not worked. Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, were arrested in Tuesday, July 26, 2022.According to Denver police, the internal affairs investigation was initiated after it was discovered that the officers were not present at a scheduled, non-department paid off-duty job at the store located at 36th and Quebec Street on April 15. Investigators spent hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the store and comparing it to the officers' timesheets. They discovered 23...
