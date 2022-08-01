Englewood police ordered by judge to cease talking about deadly shooting

Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO