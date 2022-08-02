Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?

wegotthiscovered.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
EW.com
Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture
Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to bring up Amber Heard’s deceased friend, explained
The jury of this year’s Depp Heard Defamation Trial, which dominated headlines throughout this spring, may have returned a favorable verdict for plaintiff Johnny Depp but thousands of court documents unsealed this weekend are proving the fallout from the case is far from over. The Daily Beast has revealed...
Taylor Hawkins Featured on New Song, Artist Speaks on Working With the Late Foo Fighters Drummer
Taylor Hawkins is featured on a new track by King Princess titled “Let Us Die.” It’s the first posthumous release from the late Foo Fighters drummer. There are sure to be many more, including more music with the band. Check out the official music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ExbUZpoGc.
wegotthiscovered.com
Conor McGregor will begin his acting career with ‘Road House’ reboot
UFC champion and person you don’t want to argue with in a bar Conor McGregor will be making his feature film acting debut in the just-announced and buzzy remake of the archetypal bar fight movie Road House. This means that we’ll see McGregor alongside the recently-announced lead Jake Gyllenhaal.
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos
Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Teigen announces that she is pregnant
Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are expecting a baby after the American model announced the news on social media. Teigen shared a photo of her and her baby bump on Instagram, where she had to delay the announcement of her pregnancy as she wanted to make sure that this child is healthy due to previous pregnancy loss in 2020. Teigen also said that she’s feeling “hopeful and amazing” and that “joy has filled their home and heart” once again.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Debacle Pushes DC Back Once AgainBehind the Cancellation of...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date? Joker 2 release date, confirmed
Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the award wining film Joker, has received an official release date from Warner Bros. Joker – which premiered in 2019 – had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Joker was also a box-office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide.
wegotthiscovered.com
Test audiences were not kind to ‘Batgirl’, causing the cancelation
The internet is still basking and quaking in its boots over Warner Bros. canceling the long-awaited Batgirl, but we have some new insight into why, and it’s the rest audiences to blame. Not often do studios pull films after they’ve wrapped filming and already plugged an estimated $70 million...
wegotthiscovered.com
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
