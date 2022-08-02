Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?

Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO