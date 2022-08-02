Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO