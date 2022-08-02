Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties

www.wesh.com
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
Thousands without power in Leesburg after lightning strikes transmission system
LEESBURG, Fla. — Much of the city of Leesburg is in the dark after a fire at a power station there Tuesday afternoon. According to Leesburg Fire Rescue, the east power substation on U.S. 441 suffered fire damage causing an outage through much of the city. It happened around...
Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching a cluster of showers and non-severe storms in Polk County this morning. They are lingering, but should clear out throughout the morning show leading to dry conditions this AM. Sea breeze showers will begin to develop around lunchtime and spread inland throughout the afternoon. We’ll be watching for the sea breeze collisions early evening leading to scattered showers & storms. This afternoon is expected to be hot as highs reach the mid 90s.
Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Before the school year starts, School Crossing Coordinator Bertis Negron and her team are getting the newest Orange County crossing guards hands-on training. “We have 491 crossings for Orange County that we man. The crossings, and it's very important because those crossing guards are there...
Rain chances hit 60% through next week, possible storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are increasing across Central Florida. A flood warning is also in effect for Marion County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances at 50% to 60% through the weekend. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information
TAVARES, Fla — Lake County election officials told Spectrum News that thousands of residents have received emails containing false voter information. In response, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays addressed the public Tuesday to set the record straight about mail-in ballot integrity. What You Need To Know. Thousands of Lake...
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024
Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Osceola County
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 525 east of Lake Tohopekaliga Road. The front right corner of a pickup truck clipped the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the shoulder. He...
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Road projects underway in Osceola County to keep up with growing population
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An unusually high number of road projects are underway in Osceola County, and it's all part of an effort to keep up with the population growth. WESH 2 told you in July about all of the new developments popping up in Osceola County. Now we...
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
7-year-old injured in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was injured in a Sanford crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, making it the third serious crash on that road in Seminole County over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred along westbound I-4 in Seminole...
Child seriously hurt in Seminole County crash on I-4
A child was reportedly seriously hurt Wednesday morning in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. It was reported that CPR was in progress on a 7-year-old passenger. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to remain closed while this crash...
FDOT plans safety improvements for Granada
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements for Granada Boulevard along a portion of Ormond Beach’s downtown district. A meeting will be held starting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, to discuss a $5.4 million construction project that aims to narrow the travel lanes and “introduce subtle alignment shifts to help encourage slower driving speeds,” according to the project’s flyer. A looping presentation will be presented until 7:30 p.m.
Osceola County trash collection struggles to keep up with population growth
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Commissioners say so many people are moving to the area that they’re struggling to keep up with trash collection. County leaders took the first steps Monday towards solving the problem. County leaders say they’re issuing occupancy certificates for close to 320 new...
