Orange County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties

WESH
 2 days ago
click orlando

Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching a cluster of showers and non-severe storms in Polk County this morning. They are lingering, but should clear out throughout the morning show leading to dry conditions this AM. Sea breeze showers will begin to develop around lunchtime and spread inland throughout the afternoon. We’ll be watching for the sea breeze collisions early evening leading to scattered showers & storms. This afternoon is expected to be hot as highs reach the mid 90s.
County
Orange County, FL
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Orange County, FL
Florida Government
WESH

Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Before the school year starts, School Crossing Coordinator Bertis Negron and her team are getting the newest Orange County crossing guards hands-on training. “We have 491 crossings for Orange County that we man. The crossings, and it's very important because those crossing guards are there...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rain chances hit 60% through next week, possible storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are increasing across Central Florida. A flood warning is also in effect for Marion County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances at 50% to 60% through the weekend. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Osceola County

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 525 east of Lake Tohopekaliga Road. The front right corner of a pickup truck clipped the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the shoulder. He...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Child seriously hurt in Seminole County crash on I-4

A child was reportedly seriously hurt Wednesday morning in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. It was reported that CPR was in progress on a 7-year-old passenger. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to remain closed while this crash...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT plans safety improvements for Granada

The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements for Granada Boulevard along a portion of Ormond Beach’s downtown district. A meeting will be held starting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, to discuss a $5.4 million construction project that aims to narrow the travel lanes and “introduce subtle alignment shifts to help encourage slower driving speeds,” according to the project’s flyer. A looping presentation will be presented until 7:30 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

