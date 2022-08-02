Deputies ID suspects in theft of pride flags in Los Olivos, Ballard, burning one on social media video

lompocrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lompoc Record
Dungan guilty on three counts of second-degree murder in intentional crash on Hwy 154
A man accused of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming car on Highway 154, instantly killing a Solvang mother and her two small children, was found guilty on three counts of second-degree murder by a jury this week following a six-week trial. John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested for attempted homicide, arson after incident at mental health facility
A 35-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide and arson after possibly suffering a mental health crisis and terrorizing the staff at a mental health facility, which he is accused of setting fire to. William Morales was eventually taken into custody after allegedly assaulting police...
Lompoc Record
Maple High students lend a helping hand at Project Surf Camp to benefit Vandenberg families
A group of Maple High students recently traveled to Morro Bay for Project Surf Camp's annual event that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families who have children with disabilities. Project Surf Camp, a nonprofit launched 14 years ago, is designed to educate individuals with special needs, building self-confidence,...
Lompoc Record
New cribbage club scoring high with Santa Maria locals
Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say. The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do. Right...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurse Anahi Fontanos receives DAISY Award
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care. The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. According to...
Lompoc Record
Photos: Jackson Cloud named All-Area MVP
The All-Area coverage zone includes players from Arroyo Grande to Santa Maria and Lompoc and Santa Ynez. This season, two Santa Maria schools had successful seasons, with Righetti winning the Mountain League and Pioneer Valley claiming the Ocean League championship. Those two teams have multiple players deserving of this individual recognition.
Lompoc Record
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
Lompoc Record
All-Area MVP: Santa Ynez star Jackson Cloud did it all for Pirates
After every high school baseball season, the Santa Maria Times puts together its All-Area team. The Times focuses on selecting an All-Area MVP, highlighting the player that did the most for his team in the spring. Every year, it's a challenging process, particularly trying to select the one player best...
Lompoc Record
A Walk through the Cypress: Celebrate summer with a burst of color
If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you. “It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly Football: Mustangs open fall camp on Wednesday
Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away. Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
