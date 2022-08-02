ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Legislature brings in 2nd legal team to defend anti-abortion laws

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE – When the Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on challenges to far-reaching anti-abortion laws that are poised to take effect in Idaho later this month, two separate sets of lawyers will argue the state’s side, both at state taxpayers’ expense.

That’s because the Idaho Legislature filed to intervene in all three lawsuits challenging three separate anti-abortion laws passed in the past three years, and retained Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf. And lawmakers this year passed a new law to let either or both houses of the Legislature intervene in lawsuits challenging Idaho laws whenever they choose to do so.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office already is representing the state of Idaho in the abortion litigation, and its team has filed extensive briefing in the cases. It’ll also be at the high court making arguments on Wednesday.

“The Legislature has always felt like they had the authority to do it,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “It was never in code. So the last legislative session put it into code.”

Asked if he thought the expense – the total cost isn’t yet known, and Bower and Stewart are each charging the state $375 an hour plus expenses – is worth it, Winder said, “From the standpoint of the briefing and the process we’ve gone through, yes. The proof will be in the pudding as to how the court rules and how it moves forward. I think we needed to do it. I think it was important to stand up for the laws the Legislature passed.”

“This is a very important case,” Winder said. “Every life matters.”

The high court’s justices on Wednesday will hear a single hour of arguments on three key points in at least two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood. The first lawsuit challenged SB 1309, which the court has put on hold while the lawsuit’s pending and which allows relatives of a fetus aborted after 6 weeks gestation to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages. The second challenges Idaho’s “trigger law,” which will make all abortion a felony in Idaho, with just three narrow exceptions, starting in late August, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. That second lawsuit claims the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.

Planned Parenthood also filed a third lawsuit last week , targeting a 2021 anti-abortion law, but as of late afternoon Monday, the court hadn’t yet ruled on whether it’ll also be addressed in Wednesday’s arguments.

Planned Parenthood, the state, and the Legislature all have submitted briefing on the court’s three questions, with much of it focusing on who will be harmed most if the laws are stayed or go right into effect.

Deputy Idaho Attorney General Megan Larrondo wrote on behalf of the state that the state will “suffer grave harm if the court stays a duly enacted law pending disposition of this lawsuit. The lives of preborn children, which the State recognizes as extant and valued, will be lost.”

Bower and Stewart, on behalf of the Legislature, wrote that if the court stayed both SB 1309 and the “trigger” law, “Idaho would immediately become the anything-goes Wild West of abortion practice.”

Attorney Michael Bartlett, on behalf of Planned Parenthood, wrote that the trigger law “unconstitutionally treats women – who would be forced to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth, and unwillingly become a parent – differently than men, who bear no equivalent burden.” He also argued that SB 1309’s private-lawsuit enforcement mechanism is unconstitutional and violates the separation of powers guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution.

The three key questions the court wants explored:

• Should the court put both laws on hold while the two cases are pending?

• Should the two cases be consolidated into a single one?

• Should either or both of the cases be transferred down to the district court level for trial before being taken up by the high court?

All three sides agreed on that final question, answering an unequivocal “no.” All argued that the issues raised are matters of law that are properly decided by the state’s highest court, not referred down to lower courts for arguments and decisions that could then be appealed to the Supreme Court. But that’s where the agreement ends.

The state argued that the two cases should be consolidated into one and dismissed, or if not, then scheduled for argument together on the same day. Planned Parenthood wrote that the two cases shouldn’t be consolidated into one, because they have only one overlapping argument, and either case could be decided on other grounds without getting into that argument.

That one argument: That the Idaho Constitution “violates the fundamental right to privacy in making intimate familial decisions by forcing pregnant Idahoans … to carry their pregnancies to term regardless of the individual private circumstances confronting each family.” Planned Parenthood argues that a long string of Idaho Supreme Court precedents has found the Idaho Constitution treats procreation and parental control as “fundamental rights.”

Both the state and the Legislature argue that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized a constitutional right to abortion nationwide, and the subsequent 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, negated all those arguments. “All of these arguments are invalid now that Roe and Casey have been overruled,” Larrondo wrote.

The Legislature’s brief, which runs for 22 pages, declares that it “adopts and incorporates the argument set forth in the State’s brief” on each of the key points. It also declares Planned Parenthood’s arguments “baseless,” and is particularly critical of the organization’s objections to SB 1309, the Texas-style law authorizing relatives of an aborted fetus to sue doctors, describing one of the arguments as “defamation.”

“The petitioners’ briefs’ approach, in essence, is to paint a picture of a lawless, uncontrollable mob, consisting in part of rapists’ brothers, embroiling innocent medical providers in unmeritorious litigation and further injuring them with bad-faith litigation tactics beyond the control of our district courts. False picture,” Bower and Stewart wrote.

SB 1309 wouldn’t allow a rapist whose crime resulted in the aborted pregnancy to sue, but would allow that rapist’s relatives to sue. “The petitioners’ brief’s regrettable crack about ‘a rapist’s estranged brother’ … is beneath contempt,” Bower and Stewart wrote, “because it imputes the rapist’s evil to his brother and thereby denigrates the brother’s humanity. That brother has lost a niece or a nephew. That is a ‘distinct and palpable’ injury.’”

Bower and Stewart also filed a 64-page brief defending SB 1309 on its merits, though the court isn’t yet taking up that issue. In that brief, they wrote, “What is the moral value of a preborn child? In an utterly misguided and now obviously doomed attempt to end contention and bring peace relative to that moral question, Roe took its resolution away from all Americans acting democratically and left the answer with the woman making the decision to abort or not.” They wrote that the Idaho Legislature “has every right” to return that “moral question ... to where it belongs, the democratic process.”

Winder said, “It’s certainly what we, as the speaker and the pro-tem, hired them to do, and that was brief the challenges brought on by Planned Parenthood.”

House Speaker Scott Bedke wasn’t available for comment on Monday.

“I thought it was a good brief,” Winder said. “I think it was well-thought-out, and gives the court some specific encouragement in how to rule.”

The Idaho Legislature created the Legislative Legal Defense Fund in 2012, and and has spent nearly $10 million from the fund since then. Lawmakers deposited $4 million in state general funds into it in 2021. The fund, which will be tapped to pay for the additional legal representation and is spent at the discretion of the House speaker and Senate president pro tem, has a current balance of just under $3.4 million, according to legislative budget records.

Stewart, 73, is the founding president of the Marriage Law Foundation, and is the former U.S. Attorney for the state of Nevada and a former special assistant attorney general and counsel to the governor of Utah. Bower is a former deputy Idaho attorney general and civil litigator who is a partner in the firm of Morris Bower & Haws.

“We wanted to intervene, so we had to hire outside counsel,” Winder said. “We tried to find counsel that was experienced. Monte Stewart is a senior member of the team, has had a lot of experience with Supreme Court briefings and these types of social issues. So we felt they were the best available attorneys to do this.”

He added, “Planned Parenthood is the one that initiated the process, and all we’re trying to do is defend the laws that were passed. If they hadn’t brought the lawsuits, we wouldn’t be spending the public money.”

CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, ruling that the attorney general had prematurely calculated the date when the ban should take effect. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, that Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute” the trigger language. The clinic had argued that a 30-day clock should not have started until the U.S. Supreme Court issued its certified judgment on Tuesday. “Therefore the Court finds a temporary restraining order appropriate at this time,” Romanick wrote. The ban had been set to take effect on Thursday. Shortly after the ruling, Wrigley said he was heading to the North Dakota Legislative Council’s office to drop off another certification of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade. He did not comment about the judge’s order.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state’s 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state’s ban in place, for now. In another Monday development, the Supreme Court issued an order that put Indiana a step closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18. In West Virginia, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Advance

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest right-wing justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill shifted Monday to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal.Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be a llowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor.A House committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear public testimony on the proposal and possibly debate changes to it...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. The Senate vote 28-18 against the amendment following a debate that was delayed for five hours as GOP senators met privately amid days of public division over how strict such exceptions should be limited — and intense objections to those exceptions from anti-abortion activists. Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis called for removing the rape and incest exceptions, a move that would have left the bill only allowing abortions deemed necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. “Exceptions equal death for unborn innocent children,” Young said.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Kansas voters uphold right to abortion

For the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it to states to determine abortion access, the issue appeared on a state ballot. In Kansas, CBS News projects that a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion has been defeated.
KANSAS STATE
