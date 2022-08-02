basketball.realgm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Monday. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets over his career.
Yardbarker
Former No. 9 overall pick Noah Vonleh signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Past & Present Knicks Pay Tribute to Bill Russell
Knicks representatives paid tribute to the late Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.
NBA・
Nets: Rival GMs give their takes on the Celtics trade offer for KD
With the Boston Celtics reportedly offering the Brooklyn Nets a trade package that include Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft compensation, rival general managers chime in on what it would take for them to accept the offer. FOX Sports NBA reporter Ric Bucher asked GMs from across the league one...
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Yardbarker
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."
The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
RELATED PEOPLE
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Comments / 0