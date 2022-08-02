ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 9 overall pick Noah Vonleh signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract

The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."

The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
