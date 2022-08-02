Heat Advisory issued for Fulton, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Carter; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bollinger, Carter, northern Ripley, Wayne, northwestern Stoddard and northern Butler Counties through 445 AM CDT At 402 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marquand to near Greenville to near Garwood to near Fremont. Movement was southeast at 30 to 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Greenville and Cascade around 405 AM CDT. Van Buren around 410 AM CDT. Ellsinore, Grassy and Hunter around 415 AM CDT. Marble Hill, Shook and Handy around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Wappapello State Park, Brush Arbor, Leopold, Puxico, Wappapello, Budapest, Advance, Milltown and Poplar Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO