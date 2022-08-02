Heat Advisory issued for Fulton, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bollinger, Carter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bollinger; Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following counties, western Bollinger, Carter and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 353 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Piedmont, Van Buren, Greenville, Sam A. Baker State Park, Lake Wappapello State Park, Ellsinore, Williamsville, Hunter, Lodi, Shook, Wappapello, Cascade, Fremont, Grandin and Mill Spring. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts to 3 inches or more may result in flooding or flash flooding of creeks, streams and low water crossings. Additionally, roads that typically flood may be impacted. Given that this event is continuing through the night, the dangers from possible flooding will be higher. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Ripley, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Carter; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bollinger, Carter, northern Ripley, Wayne, northwestern Stoddard and northern Butler Counties through 445 AM CDT At 402 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marquand to near Greenville to near Garwood to near Fremont. Movement was southeast at 30 to 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Greenville and Cascade around 405 AM CDT. Van Buren around 410 AM CDT. Ellsinore, Grassy and Hunter around 415 AM CDT. Marble Hill, Shook and Handy around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Wappapello State Park, Brush Arbor, Leopold, Puxico, Wappapello, Budapest, Advance, Milltown and Poplar Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
