Effective: 2022-08-04 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Santa Fe Metro Area FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County and Estancia Valley. In east central New Mexico, Guadalupe County. In north central New Mexico, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass and Santa Fe Metro Area. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will move slowly and erratically, leading to potential for heavy rain and flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO