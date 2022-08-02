ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Quinta Brunson Loves Drugstore Shopping Just Like the Rest of Us

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Miranda Kerr Created a Moisturizer That’s Like a ‘Green Juice Superfood For Your Skin’ & It’s 30% Today Only

Click here to read the full article. I’ve worked in women’s media for a while now, and there are a few insider secrets that I’ve come to discover. One of them is that usually when it’s a celebrity brand, the usually expensive products they offer aren’t all that great. But, let me tell you, that’s not the case for Miranda Kerr‘s skincare line, Kora Organics. Even before I was familiar with its selection, I heard rumblings about how when it comes to skincare, the brand is as legit as it gets. So, when I had the chance to try out...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Carrie Underwood
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Drugstore#Shopping#Quinta Brunson Loves
Parade

Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Get Matching Diamond Manicures In New TikTok Video

Stormi, 4, is living the dream by getting the star treatment and that includes diamond manicures with her mom, Kylie Jenner, 24. Kylie shared an adorable clip of her and Stormi getting glam on her official TikTok page on August 2. And while Kylie may be pampering herself for her 25th birthday on August 10, Stormi was probably just tagging along for all the fun!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe

His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting a Facelift: "I'm Not Proud"

At age 84, Jane Fonda wants you to stop being afraid of getting older. The "Grace and Frankie" star got real about her plastic-surgery regrets in a recent chat with Vogue about her partnership with H&M Move, a new "movewear" brand hoping to democratize sportswear. In the interview, published on Aug. 2, Fonda emphasized the importance of your health over the number of your age.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos

Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"

The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

I Wore a Love Potion Every Day For 2 Months to Find "the One"

While dating apps and Instagram thirst traps seem to be the go-to techniques for grabbing a crush's attention in 2022, I am over it. I'm not the only one: according to a survey by Scribbler, meeting someone on a night out is the preferred option among almost every age group, particularly those over the age of 24, but it's not that easy.
SCIENCE
PopSugar

North West Is the Newest Yeezy Muse in Futuristic Silver Sunglasses

North West makes quite the convincing Yeezy model, and you only have to look at the brand's latest social media post to see why. On Sunday, July 29 a selfie of West appeared on the brand's Instagram profile, featuring her clad in a large pair of silver shield sunglasses at the brand's studio. "YZY SPLY SHDZ," the caption read, referring to an upcoming launch by YEEZY SUPPLY, Kanye West's sneaker line.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy