Quinta Brunson Loves Drugstore Shopping Just Like the Rest of Us

www.popsugar.com
Related
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser
Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
Quinta Brunson Lands First Beauty Gig as the New Face of Olay: 'It's Something I Really Appreciate'
Quinta Brunson is ready to script her own narrative in the beauty sphere. On Monday, the star was named the new face of Olay, which marks the actress' first-ever beauty partnership. "Olay is such an iconic and trusted brand, and I'm so happy to be partnering with them because of...
Miranda Kerr Created a Moisturizer That’s Like a ‘Green Juice Superfood For Your Skin’ & It’s 30% Today Only
Click here to read the full article. I’ve worked in women’s media for a while now, and there are a few insider secrets that I’ve come to discover. One of them is that usually when it’s a celebrity brand, the usually expensive products they offer aren’t all that great. But, let me tell you, that’s not the case for Miranda Kerr‘s skincare line, Kora Organics. Even before I was familiar with its selection, I heard rumblings about how when it comes to skincare, the brand is as legit as it gets. So, when I had the chance to try out...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
These Eyebrow-Shaping Hacks Will Make You Look Younger Instantly, According To Professional Makeup Artists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 23, 2022. Wrinkles commonly form around our eyes and on our foreheads as we age, but with the power of makeup, they can be de-emphasized. Instead, you can highlight the beauty of...
Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40
Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
Maisie Williams Gets a Buzz Cut in Her Latest Hair Transformation
Maisie Williams is never one to play it safe when it comes to her look. The "Game of Thrones" star has had pink hair, a blond mullet, bleached eyebrows, and a brunette bixie cut, to name a few, and now, her latest transformation comes in the form of a closely cropped buzz cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Get Matching Diamond Manicures In New TikTok Video
Stormi, 4, is living the dream by getting the star treatment and that includes diamond manicures with her mom, Kylie Jenner, 24. Kylie shared an adorable clip of her and Stormi getting glam on her official TikTok page on August 2. And while Kylie may be pampering herself for her 25th birthday on August 10, Stormi was probably just tagging along for all the fun!
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting a Facelift: "I'm Not Proud"
At age 84, Jane Fonda wants you to stop being afraid of getting older. The "Grace and Frankie" star got real about her plastic-surgery regrets in a recent chat with Vogue about her partnership with H&M Move, a new "movewear" brand hoping to democratize sportswear. In the interview, published on Aug. 2, Fonda emphasized the importance of your health over the number of your age.
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
Patrick Ta's Tumultuous Rise to Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Patrick Ta shares how he climbed from high school dropout to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty.
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner is feeling bittersweet as her little girl grows up. Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi Webster, 4, has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.
Luke Grimes’ Wife: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 4 Years Bianca Rodrigues
The handsome Luke Grimes, 38, is most known for his role on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he is much more than a character onscreen. He has been in a relationship for several years with Bianca Rodrigues, who often shares sweet photos of the two on her Instagram. In fact, the couple will be celebrating another anniversary come November 2022.
I Wore a Love Potion Every Day For 2 Months to Find "the One"
While dating apps and Instagram thirst traps seem to be the go-to techniques for grabbing a crush's attention in 2022, I am over it. I'm not the only one: according to a survey by Scribbler, meeting someone on a night out is the preferred option among almost every age group, particularly those over the age of 24, but it's not that easy.
PopSugar
North West Is the Newest Yeezy Muse in Futuristic Silver Sunglasses
North West makes quite the convincing Yeezy model, and you only have to look at the brand's latest social media post to see why. On Sunday, July 29 a selfie of West appeared on the brand's Instagram profile, featuring her clad in a large pair of silver shield sunglasses at the brand's studio. "YZY SPLY SHDZ," the caption read, referring to an upcoming launch by YEEZY SUPPLY, Kanye West's sneaker line.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0