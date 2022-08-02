ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Travis Scott announces Road to Utopia residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World in Las Vegas

 2 days ago
Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Piling Astrowold Lawsuits

While facing piling lawsuits due to the Astroworld festival Tragedy, Travis Scott is ready to hit the stage again as he's set to perform at his own residency next month. According to SF Gate, the rapper had just announced that he's going to be a "resident artist" at the Zouk Nightclub at Resort World Las Vegas starting this September.
Travis Scott lands Las Vegas residency nearly one year after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is headed back to the big stage nearly one year after 10 people died of compression asphyxia during his Astroworld festival in 2021. Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas announced on Monday the rapper, 31, would be playing seven shows at their venue starting next month. Road to Utopia will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music, according to a press release. “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said in a statement. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with...
Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
