Travis Scott announces Road to Utopia residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World in Las Vegas

Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Piling Astrowold Lawsuits
While facing piling lawsuits due to the Astroworld festival Tragedy, Travis Scott is ready to hit the stage again as he's set to perform at his own residency next month. According to SF Gate, the rapper had just announced that he's going to be a "resident artist" at the Zouk Nightclub at Resort World Las Vegas starting this September.
Travis Scott lands Las Vegas residency nearly one year after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott is headed back to the big stage nearly one year after 10 people died of compression asphyxia during his Astroworld festival in 2021. Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas announced on Monday the rapper, 31, would be playing seven shows at their venue starting next month. Road to Utopia will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music, according to a press release. “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said in a statement. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with...
Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star
Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
Jamie Spears lost a fierce courtroom battle to obtain Britney Spears' home address after wedding stalking incident
Jaime Spears's legal team said they needed the address after alleging that Britney's counsel was signing documents on her behalf while she was out of town.
Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023
Ireland will invade Sin City in 2023, as U2 will reportedly stage a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year. According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year.”
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy
Ticketmaster has responded to the controversy surrounding Bruce Springsteen concert prices.Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).This “dynamic pricing” programme is comparable to Uber’s “surge” pricing, which sees prices increase with demand for certain “platinum tickets”, which are placed throughout each venue.The system responds to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell...
Britney Spears reveals she tried to contact Gov. Edwards from mental health facility in 2019
One of Louisiana’s best-known celebrities since the turn of the century, singer Britney Spears was ubiquitous in pop culture through the first decade of the millennium. But as was made clear in the past year, Spears lost of lot of her autonomy after being placed in a conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears.
Spinning Time in Las Vegas shows Vegas as we’ve never seen it before
Have you ever been to Vegas? I’ve never visited the US, so the first thought of Vegas photos are those flashy, colorful images of its many lights and neon signs. Photographer Jason D. Page managed to capture Vegas as I’ve never seen it before and as I’ve never imagined it. In his photo series Spinning Time in Las Vegas, Jason photographed Sin City in a way that will make your head spin!
Britney Spears reveals celebrity guests at her wedding were a ‘surprise’
Britney Spears is celebrating the two-month anniversary of her wedding to Sam Asghari by thanking the celebrity guests who “surprised” her at the nuptials.Spears, 40, married her partner Sam Asghari, 28, during a star-studded wedding at her Los Angeles home on 9 June. To mark the two-month anniversary, the singer shared a picture of the reception hall to Instagram on Sunday and told her followers that Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna actually surprised her on the big day.“Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it???” Spears captioned the post. “Going to Disneyland...
Britney Spears’s new music confirmed and potential ‘revenge’ album
It seems Britney Spears is planning to make a big comeback, as it is rumored that the singer is working on a revenge album that could be released along with her explosive memoir. And while there is a lot of speculation about a new album, Paris Hilton recently confirmed...
Watch Katy Perry throw pizza slices at dancers at a Las Vegas nightclub
A video of Katy Perry throwing slices of pizza while behind the DJ decks in a Las Vegas nightclub has gone viral. The singer is currently in Vegas for her ‘Play’ concert residency, which began late last year and is is scheduled to roll on into October at the Resorts World Theatre.
