California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
Texas Board of Education could overhaul social studies curriculum
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas students could see drastic changes in social studies curriculum for the next 10 years, hinging upon a once-a-decade rewrite from the Texas State Board of Education. Those conversations are underway in the board’s Monday special meeting to kick off August, as students are weeks away...
