Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: On Monday, Aug.1, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding a Black male threatening Walmart customers with a handgun. Lancaster Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene within seconds at Valley Central Way and Lancaster Boulevard in the city of Lancaster.
Reports received said the armed suspect entered Walmart and an evacuation was started by security and deputies. Aero and Bearcat responded to the scene and deputies commenced a search inside the store.
After reviewing security footage, deputies verified that the suspect exited the store and left the scene. At 10:47 a.m., two calls were made to 911 reporting that the suspect was seen at a nearby Home Depot. Several deputies responded and conducted a felony traffic stop.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station told Key News Network around 7:10 p.m., that the 28-year-old suspect related to the incident was taken into custody at the Home Depot on 20th Street West. The handgun was a BB gun.
