Lancaster, CA

Male Allegedly Points Apparent Handgun at Customers in Lancaster Walmart, Store Evacuated

 2 days ago

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: On Monday, Aug.1, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a 911 call was received regarding a Black male threatening Walmart customers with a handgun. Lancaster Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene within seconds at Valley Central Way and Lancaster Boulevard in the city of Lancaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M69bA_0h19gsfu00
Eyad Alawi / KNN

Reports received said the armed suspect entered Walmart and an evacuation was started by security and deputies. Aero and Bearcat responded to the scene and deputies commenced a search inside the store.

After reviewing security footage, deputies verified that the suspect exited the store and left the scene. At 10:47 a.m., two calls were made to 911 reporting that the suspect was seen at a nearby Home Depot. Several deputies responded and conducted a felony traffic stop.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station told Key News Network around 7:10 p.m., that the 28-year-old suspect related to the incident was taken into custody at the Home Depot on 20th Street West. The handgun was a BB gun.

Video: Eyad Alawi, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

IN THIS ARTICLE
