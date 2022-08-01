MSU's Xavier Henderson listed on Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State’s leader on the defensive side of the ball has been named to another preseason watch list.

Safety Xavier Henderson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list on Monday. The Bednarik Award is annually presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year.

Henderson leads the Spartans defense in career tackles with 235, and has appeared in 46 career games at Michigan State.

This is the fourth preseason watch list Henderson has been added to leading up to the upcoming season. He has also been named to watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back), the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s best defensive player) and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.