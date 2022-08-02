Friends of the Library book sale events coming right up

Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.

ROUND POND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO