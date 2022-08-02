Friends of the Library book sale events coming right up

ngxchange.org
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine Writer
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
townline.org
MaineGeneral Medical Center issues call for artists
MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Art Committee invites Maine artists to submit proposals to display and sell their work at a MaineGeneral facility. Those selected will have an opportunity to hang their art in the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta or the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville for a period of eight weeks.
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
This Donut Grilled Cheese in Ogunquit, Maine is Worth The Drive
Remember growing up and being sick, or coming in from the cold, and mom whipped up some tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich? Those were the days. But some things you just don't outgrow and Food For Thought in Ogunquit knows that. Food For Thought. Food For Thought is...
lcnme.com
Free Knotweed Management Workshop
Knotweed is a tenacious, voracious, invasive plant that threatens native plants throughout the Midcoast area. The Sheepscot Knotweed Project was established by a group of Midcoast Conservancy volunteers as a response to this pervasive problem, in hopes of helping people address the issue on their own land. With the assistance...
Eat & Shop: The Fries Shop Is Finally Open at the Maine Mall
With one restaurant closed at the Maine Mall, another one opens. On July 30th, The Fries Shop officially opened at the Maine Mall. Now, if you are anything like me then you too are obsessed with fries. There are so many different types of french fries and there are also...
Mega-Mansion in Winslow, Maine Just Had a Price Reduction of Hundreds of Thousands!
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
themainemag.com
Returning to Round Pond
Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
boothbayregister.com
Wedding bells are still ringing
“I do love nothing as much as you.” ~William Shakespeare. Two years ago as COVID-19 was moving through our beautiful part of the world, it also brought on numerous cases of “wedding bell blues,” for couples who wanted to marry in 2020. Some postponed their nuptials, rescheduled for 2021 or 2022, or chose to elope instead.
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home
PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour. Ingredients:. 3 cups all-purpose bread flour. 2 cups warm water. 1 package...
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
mainebiz.biz
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
WGME
Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Dozens of dogs and cats seized from a property in Alfred are now ready to find their forever homes. For nearly four months, they’ve been getting medical treatment at area shelters, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP). "We have Stella, who's a black...
madlyodd.com
There’s so much happiness in this, there’s no way you can be down after watching
The Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine, always welcomed farm friends worldwide. Hope and Chris ran the farm and hoped to be one of the best dairy farms. The farm had numerous goats and goat kids. The farm owners, with their several Nigerian Dwarf goats and their kids, enjoyed every day....
