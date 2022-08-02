Ferry captain resigns after last week’s crash at West Seattle dock

mynorthwest.com
KUOW
Captain of crashed ferry resigns
The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
Blue Angels return to Seattle for Seafair after two year absence
After being gone from the Emerald city for more then two years, since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels will once again take flight over Seattle. A set of U.S. Navy stunt pilots, the Blue Angels have been featured in every Seafair airshow since 1972. The Boeing Seafair...
Day after ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, its replacement boat is out of service due to mechanical issues
A day after the Cathlamet slammed into the piling outside the Fauntleroy ferry dock, its replacement boat is out of service too. Yesterday, a ferry rammed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks causing serious damage to itself and two cars that were on board. After a lengthy process yesterday the U.S. Coast Guard was able to move the ferry allowing the route to be reopened.
King County reports 6 deaths during week-long heat wave
Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. — Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during a heat wave that saw temperatures rise above 90 degrees for most days.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
Seattle kills $4-per-hour hazard pay for grocery workers, effective next month
Seattle’s city council voted 5-2 to end mandatory pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers. The end to the extra $4 per hour workers are receiving takes effect 30 days after the legislation is approved by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. When the $4-per-hour hazard pay was imposed, the Northwest...
The Suburban Times
Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022
City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Seattle permanently issues 15% cap on food-delivery fees
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently implement a 15% cap on delivery fees that companies — including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats — use to charge local restaurants. The cap has been in place since April 2020 when it was implemented as part of an emergency order...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
MyNorthwest
