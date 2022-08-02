ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ferry captain resigns after last week’s crash at West Seattle dock

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynorthwest.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Captain of crashed ferry resigns

The captain of the ferry Cathlamet, which recently crashed into pilings at the Fauntleroy dock in Seattle, has resigned. State ferry officials say that the captain, along with the ferry crew, tested negative for drugs or alcohol. The Seattle Times reports that the boat was moving much faster than it should have been at the time of the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Day after ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, its replacement boat is out of service due to mechanical issues

A day after the Cathlamet slammed into the piling outside the Fauntleroy ferry dock, its replacement boat is out of service too. Yesterday, a ferry rammed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks causing serious damage to itself and two cars that were on board. After a lengthy process yesterday the U.S. Coast Guard was able to move the ferry allowing the route to be reopened.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Washington State Ferries#Docking#Vehicles#Wsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
The Suburban Times

Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022

City of Puyallup announcement. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening.
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
LYNNWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy