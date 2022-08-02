ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested July 30 in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy made her first court appearance Tuesday. Xjohnna Hannah, 25, Wichita, was charged with one count of 1st degree murder, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
Wichita police officer injured in dog attack

A Wichita police officer was attacked by a dog while investigating a disturbance at a home Sunday morning in a south side neighborhood. Police were called to the 800 block of South Terrace around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance. Neighbors reported that a 29-year-old woman had damaged their property during an argument. Officers went to the woman’s home and she opened the front door, allowing a large dog to run out and attack an officer.
WICHITA, KS
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita woman charged in child’s death

A charge of first degree murder has been filed against a Wichita woman for the death of a one-year-old boy. 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on two theories of how the crime was committed. She was also charged with abuse of a child and aggravated endangering of a child. Her bond was set at $250,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for August 15th.
WICHITA, KS
