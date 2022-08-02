House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah

www.wtoc.com
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. collided with another vehicle crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street. Avon Sams, 34, of Savannah, was taken to...
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local restaurants are making sure city workers get fed this week while on the job. The group of volunteers are making 400 meals a day through out the work week. The meals are prepared for any city worker including police and first responders. The group...
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer break may be winding down for many in the WTOC viewing area, but schools start later in other parts of the country and lots of tourists are still coming to Tybee Island. Tybee Fire Rescue want tourists to understand why it isn’t safe for...
Bulloch County elderly couple dies from heat exhaustion Monday afternoon
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly couple was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion on Monday, according to the Bulloch County coroner. Coroner Jake Futch says the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer were found by their daughter at their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson on Monday afternoon. Larry Greer was found […]
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday. Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a crime-reduction task force made 26 arrests in just two days. Savannah Police say they teamed up with Georgia State Patrol on July 29 and 30 for the effort. SPD says they made 26 arrests, gave out 168 citations, 41 warnings...
Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
