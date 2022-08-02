ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. collided with another vehicle crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street. Avon Sams, 34, of Savannah, was taken to...
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local restaurants are making sure city workers get fed this week while on the job. The group of volunteers are making 400 meals a day through out the work week. The meals are prepared for any city worker including police and first responders. The group...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Savannah Firefighters
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses, police work to address crime linked to homeless population

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s downtown business owners have expressed concerns surrounding the unsheltered, or homeless population, and what business owners say they’re doing around their property. One business owner said her business, and others she’s checked in with nearby, have had issues with people defecating...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Medical center expanding in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday. Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.
HINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist

GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
GUYTON, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a crime-reduction task force made 26 arrests in just two days. Savannah Police say they teamed up with Georgia State Patrol on July 29 and 30 for the effort. SPD says they made 26 arrests, gave out 168 citations, 41 warnings...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Police: Drone, contraband confiscated near Ridgeland prison

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated potential prison contraband after an attempted traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw a car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 95 next to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution at about 2 a.m. July 25, with the occupant flying a drone toward the prison.
RIDGELAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy