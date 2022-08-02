www.cbssports.com
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Guardians' Luke Maile: Plates two Tuesday
Maile went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Maile was the only Guardian with multiple hits in the contest. He knocked in two of their three runs with a second-inning single and a sixth-inning double. The catcher hit a meager .219 in 15 games in July, and he's likely to remain in a backup role to Austin Hedges over the final two months of the campaign. Maile has a .206/.308/.294 slash line with no home runs, nine doubles, eight RBI and 15 runs scored in 120 plate appearances this year.
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
Vimael Machin batting eighth for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Jonah Bride returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Machin for 6.2 FanDuel points...
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
Padres' Blake Snell: Continues turnaround on mound
Snell (4-5) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over six innings. Snell was dominant in the victory, racking up 14 swinging strikes and holding the Rockies to just one extra-base hit. The southpaw capitalized on San Diego's five-run first inning to cruise to his third straight win and fourth over his past five contests. That has brought his record up to 4-5 on the season after he opened the campaign without a victory through his initial eight starts. Over his past three appearances, Snell has posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 17 frames.
Padres' Reiss Knehr: Set to start Tuesday
Knehr will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Petco Park, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Knehr will be pitching for the Padres for the first time since July 12 and just the fourth time...
Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat
Just two days, 25-year-old James Outman received the call that he would be getting the call up to the big club and joining the active roster with the Dodgers. On Sunday, the starting right fielder homered in his first at-bat in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning.
Rockies' Chad Smith: Rejoins major-league club
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Smith had a one-day stint with the Rockies in mid-July and will return to the major-league roster Wednesday. The 27-year-old has given up seven earned runs across 3.1 frames in three appearances for Colorado this year.
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Picks up third win
Clevinger (3-3) allowed a run on five hits and a hit batsman while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win Monday over the Rockies. Clevinger limited the damage to a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. This was his third straight quality start as the right-hander looks to finally be back in dominant form after dealing with knee and triceps injuries earlier in the season. He's logged a 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB across 60.1 innings in 12 appearances (11 starts) this year. Clevinger is tentatively set to start on the road versus the Dodgers this weekend.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Breaks out of slump
Lux went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 victory over San Francisco. Lux knocked an RBI single and scored in the second inning, delivered an RBI fielder's choice in third and scored after tripling in the eighth to break an 0-for-11 stretch across his last four games. The successful performance raises Lux's slash line to .298/.373/.427 while he boasts 52 runs, 32 RBI, four home runs and six stolen bases.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Tyler Freeman batting seventh for Guardians on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Freeman will start at third base on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A. He will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor moves to the bench. The Guardians implied...
