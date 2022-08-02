Deputies ID suspects in theft of pride flags in Los Olivos, Ballard, burning one on social media video

syvnews.com
Lompoc man arrested for attempted homicide, arson after incident at mental health facility
A 35-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide and arson after possibly suffering a mental health crisis and terrorizing the staff at a mental health facility, which he is accused of setting fire to. William Morales was eventually taken into custody after allegedly assaulting police...
Maple High students lend a helping hand at Project Surf Camp to benefit Vandenberg families
A group of Maple High students recently traveled to Morro Bay for Project Surf Camp's annual event that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families who have children with disabilities. Project Surf Camp, a nonprofit launched 14 years ago, is designed to educate individuals with special needs, building self-confidence,...
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
Solvang Theaterfest appoints 2 new board members
The Solvang Theaterfest has appointed two new board members — family dentist Dr. Catherine Streegan Catani and cattle rancher Richard Kline. The Theaterfest serves as the fundraising arm for the Festival Theater, which recently reopened to the public after a 10-month rebuilding project. Streegan Catani said she is passionate...
New cribbage club scoring high with Santa Maria locals
Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say. The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do. Right...
Agreement delays new oil, gas drilling leases on Central Coast
An agreement reached Monday will resolve lawsuits filed over Trump administration plans to allow new oil and gas drilling leases on more than 1 million acres of land across seven counties, according to an environmental organization involved in the litigation. The U.S Bureau of Land Management reached the agreement with...
Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurse Anahi Fontanos receives DAISY Award
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care. The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. According to...
All-Area MVP: Santa Ynez star Jackson Cloud did it all for Pirates
After every high school baseball season, the Santa Maria Times puts together its All-Area team. The Times focuses on selecting an All-Area MVP, highlighting the player that did the most for his team in the spring. Every year, it's a challenging process, particularly trying to select the one player best...
About Town: YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors. The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 30 to Nov. 17. The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such...
Photos: Jackson Cloud named All-Area MVP
The All-Area coverage zone includes players from Arroyo Grande to Santa Maria and Lompoc and Santa Ynez. This season, two Santa Maria schools had successful seasons, with Righetti winning the Mountain League and Pioneer Valley claiming the Ocean League championship. Those two teams have multiple players deserving of this individual recognition.
Retired Hancock film professor Jeanine Moret to teach 14-week course in Santa Ynez
Hancock College will offer a 14-week film course taught by award-winning filmmaker and retired Hancock film professor Jeanine Moret from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7 in Santa Ynez. "Film as Art and Communication" will be held from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the Santa Ynez Valley Center, located in Building R on the east side of the Santa Ynez Valley High School campus, off North Refugio Road.
Pioneer Valley's Cody Smith voted All-Area Coach of the Year
Cody Smith had a pretty good feeling about his Pioneer Valley baseball team well before the 2022 season began. It turns out that Smith was right to feel that way about his group. The Panthers went 22-6 and won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history....
Cal Poly Football: Mustangs open fall camp on Wednesday
Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away. Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
