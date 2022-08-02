ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

ozarkradionews.com

August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties

For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Stone and Taney County Unofficial Aug. 2 Election Results

U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates) U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates) Taney County Voter Turnout: 24.64% 21/21 precincts. U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates) U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates) Lucas Kunce 307. Trudy Busch Valentine 351. U.S. Representative District 7:. John Woodman 218. Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 501. Bryce Lockwood...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Missouri primary election set for Tuesday

Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

McVicar wins “You’ve Been Caught” award

The city of Branson has honored a volunteer with the Ozark Mountain Christmas Committee. The Board of Aldermen gave Katie McVicar the “You’ve Been Caught” award for the month of July. Mayor Larry Milton read the award text saying she received the award for her “willingness to get involved with a community initiative and her dedication to that initiative.”
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa

Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
NIXA, MO
coxhealth.com

CoxHealth welcomes first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield

CoxHealth is pleased to welcome craniofacial surgeon Dr. Hannah J. Bergman to Cox South. Dr. Bergman will be the first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield, treating cleft lip and palate but also the entire spectrum of pediatric plastic surgical conditions. She will be bringing a new expertise to Springfield that the community has never seen before.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought

By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson declares Mel Tillis Statesiders Day

The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.. Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden. The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Today, Tomorrow

(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Grant applications open for Stone County non-profits

Organizations out of Stone County have the opportunity to apply for grants from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation now through Monday, Aug. 15. The 2022 grant applications are now open, according to a press release from the TRLCF. The grant process is open to eligible applicants, who encompass a wide variety of worthy organizations in Stone and southeast Barry counties.
STONE COUNTY, MO

