Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
Stone and Taney County Unofficial Aug. 2 Election Results
U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates) U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates) Taney County Voter Turnout: 24.64% 21/21 precincts. U.S. Senate (showing top 4 candidates) U.S. Senate (showing top 2 candidates) Lucas Kunce 307. Trudy Busch Valentine 351. U.S. Representative District 7:. John Woodman 218. Kristen Radaker-Sheafer 501. Bryce Lockwood...
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
McVicar wins “You’ve Been Caught” award
The city of Branson has honored a volunteer with the Ozark Mountain Christmas Committee. The Board of Aldermen gave Katie McVicar the “You’ve Been Caught” award for the month of July. Mayor Larry Milton read the award text saying she received the award for her “willingness to get involved with a community initiative and her dedication to that initiative.”
Mountain Home company named in Department of Justice $1.6 million penalty
A Mountain Home business was named in a Justice Department settlement over EPA violations.
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
CoxHealth welcomes first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield
CoxHealth is pleased to welcome craniofacial surgeon Dr. Hannah J. Bergman to Cox South. Dr. Bergman will be the first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield, treating cleft lip and palate but also the entire spectrum of pediatric plastic surgical conditions. She will be bringing a new expertise to Springfield that the community has never seen before.
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
Branson declares Mel Tillis Statesiders Day
The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.. Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden. The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country...
Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
Severe Storms Possible Today, Tomorrow
(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Grant applications open for Stone County non-profits
Organizations out of Stone County have the opportunity to apply for grants from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation now through Monday, Aug. 15. The 2022 grant applications are now open, according to a press release from the TRLCF. The grant process is open to eligible applicants, who encompass a wide variety of worthy organizations in Stone and southeast Barry counties.
