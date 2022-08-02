www.cbssports.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Orioles Charge Past Rangers Again
The Rangers have lost two straight to Baltimore and are 5-8 since the All-Star Break
Orioles acquire Rays outfielder Brett Phillips
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash, tweets Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Tampa Bay designated Phillips for assignment yesterday after acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros. He was reported to have interest from multiple clubs earlier this morning. Phillips, 28,...
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fifth on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. Ryan McKenna returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 13.0 FanDuel points on...
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Keeps Rangers in check
Lyles (8-8) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Lyles came back to haunt his former team, delivering his first quality start in his last four outings. The only run against him came on a Marcus Semien RBI single in the fifth inning. Lyles evened his record for the first time since May 1, and he's now sporting a 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:41 K:BB through 124.2 innings in 22 starts this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Austin Hays returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKenna for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand
It was a forgettable start to a seven-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Monday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers (46-56) were back in town after their longest road trip of the season, an 11-day, 11-game, four-city trip that started in Miami and ended in Anaheim. The Rangers went 5-6 on the trip.
Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
