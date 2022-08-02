Lions welcome general public to camp, Campbell vows to give fans "something to be proud of"

www.wxyz.com
Steve Smith Sr. pulls drastic 180 on Dan Campbell and Lions: "They're close"
The Lions are a trendy pick to make some noise this season and perhaps push for a playoff spot. Count Smith among their backers: the train is still on the tracks.
How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves
Jamaal Williams strutted off the Detroit Lions' practice field with his pads in one hand and a clear bag full of anime memorabilia in the other. The bag's contents were gifts Williams collected from fans Tuesday shortly after Detroit's practice concluded. Williams describes himself as a nerd, so much so that he's told fans over the past few days that he'd happily trade anyone an autograph if they supplied any "Naruto" themed items in return.
HBO Releases Trailer of 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions'
NFL training camp has kicked off for all 32 teams, which means it's time for a popular HBO docuseries to return. This week, HBO released the official trailer of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The series, which will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will take a look into the Detroit Lions and their preparation for the 2023 season. Hard Knocks will be five episodes long, and the series finale will air on September 6.
Lions' Penei Sewell on Dan Campbell: 'If he wants me to run through a wall, I'm going to do it'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the monumental task ahead of him of trying to take a team known for ineptitude and losing and turning them into a champion. That will be easier said than done for Campbell, especially as a first-time head coach entering just his second season in Detroit, but getting early buy-in from his star players will surely help his cause.
Dan Campbell Addresses Claims of Tyrell Crosby
Dan Campbell was asked about the allegations made by former offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.
'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions training camp story lines: Is it hype or something real?
• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer. On this episode: This week, the guys welcome back Dave Birkett, the Free Press Lions beat writer, to talk all things NFL after the first week or so of training camp. They parse through the early lessons from Allen Park and try to figure out what to expect for the 2022 season.
Brad Holmes and the Lions are coming: "We're not scared"
This season will be telling. General manager Brad Holmes declined to put “a timestamp” on the Lions’ rebuild but noted, “We attack every single day.”
This Dan Campbell speech might make you run through a wall
Shannon Furman is in her eighth year directing HBO’s Hard Knocks. She said Tuesday that Dan Campbell is “the most authentic coach I’ve ever been around.”
