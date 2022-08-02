ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMi2t_0h19fi3f00

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants made a trade.

The Giants traded Raynel Espinal to the Cubs for Dixon Machado.

Giants PR: "With Thairo Estrada headed to the seven-day concussion IL after being hit by a pitch on the head, the Giants had an immediate need for a shortstop and added one in Machado. They sent Espinal, who has one big league game with the Red Sox in 2021 under his belt, to the Cubs in exchange."

Currently, the Giants are having a mediocre season as they are 51-51 in the 102 games that they have played in so far.

They are in third place in the NL West Division, and trail the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by 17.5 games.

However, they are just 5.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for second place in the division.

As for the Cubs, they are having a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the NL Central, and 15.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

In addition, they are also 12.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Giants are currently just 4.0 games out of the final Wild Card Sport in the NL, while the Cubs are 13.5 games out of the final spot.

Both teams could still make the playoffs, but the Giants have a very strong possibility of grabbing the final spot in the Wild Card.

Comments / 5

bigbear66048
1d ago

Cubs keep selling out. In no hurry to win again. It tough being a Cubs fan. I now follow all the past Cubbies more than I follow the Cubs themselves.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Golf Digest

Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?

As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Dixon Machado
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Red Sox#The Nl West Division#The Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals#Nl
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
248
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy