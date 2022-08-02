ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck E. Cheese character now accused of ignoring black child: ‘Infuriating’

By Erin Keller
 2 days ago

Chuck E. Cheese is the latest costumed character to be accused of racial discrimination.

A mother from New Jersey posted a video to Twitter of the restaurant’s mouse mascot high-fiving numerous white kids that were standing on a stage but seemingly ignoring her black daughter dancing around him on the floor.

“On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby,” user belllahijabi wrote in the post that has since been retweeted more than 32,000 times. “When confronted, he ignored me as well.”

According to the mom, the manager “made excuses” for the costumed worker.

“Saying she’s ‘sorry I feel that way’ but he didn’t see her, even after showing her the PROOF in the video,” she said in a separate tweet, adding, “This is getting out of hand!!!”

In another tweet, the mama bear shared a photo of the girl and Chuck E. Cheese — giving a thumbs up — posing together for a picture that management “insisted” they take after apologizing to the parent and telling her that the mouse was “not able to see her.”

“I wasn’t for it, but Safa was still innocently following him around — of course, unaware of what just happened. Just for her to take a picture like this,” she said of the child crossing her arms for the photo. “Great job, Safa”

Multiple users agreed that the person in the suit might not have seen the child, but another user posted a video where Chuck E. Cheese interacts with kids of her similar stature.

“This video completely says otherwise,” user @JanasiaZolanski disputed . “This other chuck e. cheese mascot saw that little boy who is probably shorter than her clear as day.

Still, one viewer labeled the scenario “infuriating” and another said the child was “deliberately ignored.”

“You taking them to court?” someone the mom.

“Expeditiously,” she replied .

The Post has reached out to the mom and a representative for Chuck E. Cheese for comment.

The disturbing footage comes after costumed characters at Sesame Place near Philadelphia seemingly ignored a 5-year-old black girl during a parade. Her father, Quinton Burns, is now suing SeaWorld Parks, the owner of Sesame Place, for “pervasive and appalling race discrimination,” seeking $25 million in damages.

Other visitors also recorded characters exhibiting similar behavior toward black children at Sesame Place.

