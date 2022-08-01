ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man with loaded AK-47 arrested outside Iranian journalist's New York home

By 1 min
France 24
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
