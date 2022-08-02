ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a trade.

Braves: "The #Braves today acquired INF Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for OF Trey Harris. The club also designated INF Robinson Canó for assignment."

The Nationals also announced the deal.

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system."

The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano has been designated for assignment.

Currently, the Braves are in second place in the NL East with a 62-41 record in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season.

They trail the New York Mets by 3.0 games for first place in the division, so it definitely could come down to the wire.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series over the Houston Astros, which was their first championship in 25-years.

This past offseason, their best player Freddie Freeman, who had spent his entire career with the Braves, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yet, the Braves are doing just fine without Freeman, and they are the first place Wild Card team.

As for the Nationals, they are also in the NL East, and they are currently in last place.

They are having a tough season with a 35-68 record in the 103 games that they have played in so far.

In 2019, they won the World Series.

