Gov. Newsom declares monkeypox state of emergency in California

California senator, local expert talk monkeypox as Newsom declares state of emergency 02:04

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

The declaration will help strengthen California's vaccination efforts and outreach.

The Governor's Press Office said the state's response to the monkeypox crisis "builds on infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic," including the deployment of vaccine clinics and targeted outreach. Additionally, Emergency Medical Services personnel will be enabled to administer FDA-approved vaccines.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said. "We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

Newsom's press office said California was processing 1,000 tests for monkeypox per week as of July 28. Additionally, the state has provided more than 25,000 vaccine doses to date with more allocations expected during the coming weeks.

As of Monday, there were at least 52 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Sacramento County. As of last Thursday, there were 786 cases. According to the CDC, there were more than 5,800 confirmed cases within the U.S. as of Monday.

"Monkeypox is not behaving the way it was expected," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious diseases specialist with UC Davis.

Right now, the biggest problem is vaccine supply.

"The order is now allowing more people to administer the vaccine, but you need vaccines to start with," said California Sen. Dr. Richard Pan.

The state is currently distributing its limited supply of vaccines to counties primarily based on the number of positive cases they have.

"Of course, we have to ramp up production and make it available to people as well," Pan said.

Nearly all of California's current positive cases are men who have sex with other men, but experts say anyone can become infected.

"If you can get it to the right people, that can help interrupt transmission and limit spread," Blumberg said.

And doctors are encouraged by the number of people who are requesting the vaccine.

"It's a safe vaccine, it's well tolerated," Blumberg said. "I'm pleased that there is demand, that people do want protection."