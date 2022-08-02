California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

spectrumnews1.com
California’s prison system constantly transfers mentally ill prisoners
Transferring inmates within the California prison system is so common, there’s a term for it: “diesel therapy.”. In one case, a mentally ill inmate named Adam Collier was transferred 39 times in just four years. CalMatters video journalist Byrhonda Lyons wrote an investigative story on how California’s penal system’s response to mental ill inmates seems to be transferring them around.
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?
WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
Local advocates push for new approaches in fight to end homelessness
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the City of Worcester held an event focused on solutions to homelessness. For organizations like the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, it's important to have public discussions about ideas at a time when homelessness is impacting more families than any other point in the last 30 months.
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Severe storms are likely into this evening
A pretty powerful storm system is approaching Ohio and will result in an elevated risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Several rounds of storms will move through Ohio today and tonight. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance of severe weather...
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight
A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. Storms move in after 7 p.m. SPC has the area in a level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and small hail.
